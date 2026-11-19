MENAFN - IANS) Sydney, Nov 19 (IANS) The state government of Australia's New South Wales (NSW) on Thursday announced a support payment for people who were directly affected by the fatal terror attack at Bondi Beach.

NSW Premier Chris Minns said that the government will provide a payment of 5,000 Australian dollars (about 3,357 US dollars) to around 700 people who were present at the event celebrating the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah that was targeted or who provided assistance to people following the mass shooting.

On top of the government payment, Minns said that a Jewish charity group would provide a 2,000 AUD payment to the same group of people, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The government previously provided payments worth 35,000 AUD to victims who were injured in the attack.

Fifteen people were killed when two gunmen opened fire at the event at a park adjacent to the iconic beach on December 14, 2025, and a 16th victim, a 90-year-old woman who was seriously injured in the shooting, died earlier in November.

The attack, which authorities allege was motivated by Islamic State ideology, was Australia's most deadly mass shooting since 1996.

"Nothing can undo the horror of what happened at Bondi Beach or take away the grief and trauma that so many people are still carrying," Minns said on Thursday.

"This payment is a recognition of what those people went through, whether they were caught up in the attack themselves or showed extraordinary courage in helping others."

The state government on Wednesday announced that a series of commemorative events will be held at Bondi Beach throughout December to mark the first anniversary of the attack.

In August, New South Wales (NSW) will launch a gun buyback scheme as part of tighter firearm controls introduced after last year's deadly Bondi Beach attack.

The scheme, set to begin on November 2, will make NSW the first Australian state to implement the buyback program announced following the attack, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

Up to 274,000 firearms and about 50,000 license holders are estimated to be affected by the state's new firearm restrictions, the ABC reported.

Under the scheme, most surrendered firearms will receive fixed compensation of 450 to 1,000 Australian dollars (about 319 to 708 US dollars), while higher-value firearms may qualify for up to 10,000 Australian dollars (about 7,080 US dollars) each from early next year.

NSW Premier Chris Minns said reducing the number of dangerous firearms in the community would make the state safer.

NSW tightened its firearm laws following the Bondi Beach attack, introducing limits on the number of firearms most licence holders can possess and tighter controls on certain types of firearms.

The federal government has also proposed a national gun buyback scheme, though most other jurisdictions have opposed or not committed to the program.