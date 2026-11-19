MENAFN - IANS) Mysuru, Nov 19 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress Central Working Committee Member Siddaramaiah on Thursday reiterated that he would not contest the upcoming Assembly elections, stating that he was now 80 years old. He also dismissed the controversy over being seated in the fifth row at the book release event of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, clarifying that he had reached the venue late and therefore had to sit behind.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah said he had already made it clear that he would not contest the next elections.

"I am 80 years old now. How can I contest elections at this age? That is why I have stated that I will not contest the upcoming elections," he said.

When asked about his supporters insisting that he should contest the next Assembly elections and return as Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah reiterated that his age was the reason behind his decision. His remarks come amid continued demands from a section of his supporters that he should remain active in electoral politics and become Chief Minister again.

On the controversy surrounding his seating arrangement at Sonia Gandhi's book release event, where he was reportedly seated in the fifth row, Siddaramaiah said there was no question of him being ill-treated by the party leadership.

"I reached the venue late. It was me who reached there late. Since I arrived late, I sat behind. I have already made a statement in this regard," he clarified.

His remarks come amid a political debate over his position within the Congress party and the perceived differences between him and Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. The seating arrangement at the event had triggered criticism from political opponents, who portrayed it as an indication of Siddaramaiah being sidelined by the Congress high command.

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka took potshots at Siddaramaiah over the incident, expressing sympathy for what they described as his treatment by the Congress party and its national leadership.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah's repeated statements about not contesting the next elections have triggered discussions in state political circles, particularly as his supporters continue to press for his return to the electoral fray and another stint as Chief Minister.

The perceived political differences between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar and allegations of the former Chief Minister being sidelined have also remained subjects of discussion in Karnataka's political circles.