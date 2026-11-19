India Needs China Strategy for Battery Imports and Local Production

Tokyo [Japan], November 19 (ANI): India needs a strategy that combines battery imports from China in the short term with the development of domestic manufacturing capabilities to support its energy transition, Nikit Abhyankar, Co-Faculty Director of the India Energy and Climate Center at the University of California, Berkeley, said.

Speaking to ANI, Abhyankar said China remained a major player in battery manufacturing, with its companies having significantly reduced production costs and strengthened supply chains. He said this presented an opportunity for India to procure batteries at competitive prices while building its own manufacturing capacity.

"Any kind of transition cannot progress without having a China strategy," Abhyankar said. He said several Chinese battery manufacturers had brought down production costs and addressed supply-chain challenges, while some were facing losses. This could make the current period an opportunity for India to secure battery supplies at competitive prices.

"In the meantime, also develop some domestic battery manufacturing capability. There is no alternative to it," he said. However, Abhyankar pointed out that expanding domestic battery manufacturing would also require a significant increase in electric vehicle adoption. Nearly 80 to 90 per cent of the battery market is linked to the vehicle sector, he said, adding that manufacturing batteries for grid storage alone would not be sufficient to build a large domestic industry.

The comments come amid India's efforts to expand clean energy capacity while managing its dependence on imported components and technologies. Abhyankar also said India could meet a substantial part of its future electricity demand through solar power and battery storage, reducing the need to build additional coal-fired power plants. He clarified that the country did not need to replace its existing coal capacity, given that its energy demand could triple or quadruple over the next 25 to 30 years. The key question, he said, was whether India should invest USD 200 billion to USD 300 billion in new coal-fired power plants, when falling solar and storage costs could help avoid the need for such investments.

On climate financing, Abhyankar said international funding could help reduce the risks associated with emerging technologies, particularly industrial electrification, by supporting early-stage projects and providing payment guarantees and currency-risk protection to attract private investment. He further argued that a uniform global target of 35 per cent electrification by 2035 would not account for differences in countries' starting points and development needs, calling for common goals with differentiated responsibilities. (ANI)