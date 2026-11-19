S Jaishankar Meets Taro Aso to Discuss Strategic India-Japan Ties

Tokyo [Japan], November 19 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met the Vice President of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party and former Prime Minister, Taro Aso, in Tokyo and discussed bilateral cooperation across varied fields. In a post on X, Jaishankar stated that the two leaders expressed agreement on the need to boost cooperation between the nations. The EAM appreciated Aso's committment towards the bilateral partnership.

"A pleasure to meet with Mr. Taro Aso, VP of Liberal Democratic Party @jimin_koho. We agreed on the need to strengthen our strategic, economic & energy security cooperation. Value his sentiments & commitment towards deepening our partnership across government, businesses & people," he wrote. A pleasure to meet with Mr. Taro Aso, VP of Liberal Democratic Party @jimin_koho. We agreed on the need to strengthen our strategic, economic & energy security cooperation. Value his sentiments & commitment towards deepening our partnership across government, businesses & people. - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 19, 2026

Additionally, Jaishankar met with former Foreign Minister of Japan Taro Kono at the LDP Headquarters. Reflecting on his meeting, Jaishankar wrote on X, "Great to see Fmr. FM Taro Kono @konotaromp at LDP headquarters." Great to see Fmr. FM Taro Kono @konotaromp at LDP headquarters. - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 19, 2026

Earlier on Wednesday, Jaishankar said India and Japan must deepen their cooperation and strengthen their national capacities to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific, asserting that the changing global order has created a compelling rationale for closer bilateral ties. Addressing the inaugural session of Raisina Tokyo 2026, Jaishankar said the Indo-Pacific was particularly affected by the five defining features of the current global order, including repeated shocks to the international system, weaponisation of resources and technology, greater risk-taking, economic de-risking and the growing importance of trusted partnerships.

"The Indo-Pacific offers a particular challenge because these five factors, these very five factors, are very strongly imprinted on its landscape," he said. The External Affairs Minister said India and Japan, as two leading nations of the region committed to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, needed to secure their national interests while encouraging freedom of choice and promoting growth and stability. "This is best done by helping partners to build strength and deepen the basis for reliable and trusted cooperation. And understandably, this is exactly what the India-Japan agenda is all about," he said.

Jaishankar said the global context provided a strong rationale for both countries to strengthen their national capacities and expand cooperation in key areas, adding that each country was a complementary partner for the other. "The global context now provides the most powerful logic to strengthen our respective national capacities and to expand and deepen cooperation in key domains. For each of us, the other is a complementary partner," he said. Highlighting the history of bilateral relations, he said India and Japan had never experienced a clash of interests and had maintained congenial relations throughout history, with consistently positive public perceptions of each other's societies.

"There were never any serious obstacles to stronger bilateral cooperation between India and Japan, but perhaps until recently, no compelling reasons either. That is what is now changing," he added. He noted that both countries were members of the Quad, partners in the G4 initiative for reforming the United Nations and participants in the East Asia Summit platforms. "Today, we are members of the Quad. In fact, I'm just coming out of a leaders' level meeting yesterday evening in Manila. We are partners in the G4 initiative for reforming the United Nations, and we participate in the East Asia Summit platforms," Jaishankar said. He said expanding India-Japan ties would contribute to stability and security in the Indo-Pacific while strengthening the broader multipolar international order. "By expanding India-Japan ties, we will not only serve to stabilise and secure the Indo-Pacific but add an important pillar to an increasingly multipolar Asia and a multipolar world," he said. His remarks come as earlier, Jaishankar delivered a video message at the recently concluded 9th India-Japan Indo-Pacific Forum in New Delhi, underscoring that the bilateral special strategic and global partnership is "anchored in trust and goodwill, and linked by a common strategic outlook." (ANI)