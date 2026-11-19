Germany Agrees on Electricity Tax Cuts for Households, Businesses
(MENAFN) Germany’s governing coalition has reached an agreement to reduce electricity taxes for households and companies, introducing lower rates starting next year.
Under the deal, the electricity levy will be reduced to the minimum level permitted by the European Union from January 1 until the end of 2027. The agreement followed eight hours of discussions between coalition leaders, which concluded at 2 am local time.
“We promised the electricity tax cut – and we kept our word,” Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in a statement. “Especially small businesses and families will feel the relief. We are returning the savings from the federal budget to citizens.”
The tax reduction is expected to ease monthly expenses for consumers. A three-person household with annual electricity consumption of 4,000 kilowatt-hours could save approximately €7.75 ($8.49) per month, while a single-person household using 1,500 kilowatt-hours annually would benefit from savings of around €3, according to calculations by comparison platform Verivox.
Germany currently charges an electricity tax of 2.05 cents per kilowatt-hour, significantly above the EU's minimum rate of 0.1 cents. Implementing the reduction is projected to reduce federal government revenue by approximately €5.4 billion annually.
Although coalition representatives have indicated that making the tax reduction permanent is “intended,” they have yet to reach any final agreement on extending the measure beyond the announced period.
The announcement comes amid declining public support for Chancellor Merz. His approval figures have reached their lowest recorded level, according to recent polling.
A survey conducted by Forsa and published this week showed that just 12% of participants approved of his performance, compared with 86% who expressed dissatisfaction.
Under the deal, the electricity levy will be reduced to the minimum level permitted by the European Union from January 1 until the end of 2027. The agreement followed eight hours of discussions between coalition leaders, which concluded at 2 am local time.
“We promised the electricity tax cut – and we kept our word,” Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in a statement. “Especially small businesses and families will feel the relief. We are returning the savings from the federal budget to citizens.”
The tax reduction is expected to ease monthly expenses for consumers. A three-person household with annual electricity consumption of 4,000 kilowatt-hours could save approximately €7.75 ($8.49) per month, while a single-person household using 1,500 kilowatt-hours annually would benefit from savings of around €3, according to calculations by comparison platform Verivox.
Germany currently charges an electricity tax of 2.05 cents per kilowatt-hour, significantly above the EU's minimum rate of 0.1 cents. Implementing the reduction is projected to reduce federal government revenue by approximately €5.4 billion annually.
Although coalition representatives have indicated that making the tax reduction permanent is “intended,” they have yet to reach any final agreement on extending the measure beyond the announced period.
The announcement comes amid declining public support for Chancellor Merz. His approval figures have reached their lowest recorded level, according to recent polling.
A survey conducted by Forsa and published this week showed that just 12% of participants approved of his performance, compared with 86% who expressed dissatisfaction.
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