MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) New court filings tied to the October 29 Binance hack provide a more granular view of what the attackers took across multiple blockchains. Asset schedules submitted by Nest Clearing and Custody Limited - which managed the compromised Binance wallets - list a total haul of crypto spanning 11 networks and covering 192 separate cryptocurrencies, with the value described in the filings reaching the widely reported $6.3 billion figure.

According to the asset schedule referenced in a Wednesday Abu Dhabi court order shared with Cointelegraph, stablecoins dominated the stolen portfolio. Tether's USDt accounted for $2.50 billion, followed by Bitcoin at $1.42 billion and Circle 's USDC at $826 million. Together, these three assets represented about 76% of the total value of the misappropriated tokens at the time of theft.

Court documents associated with the Binance hack list 192 cryptocurrencies stolen across 11 blockchain networks. Stablecoins were the largest share by value: fiat-linked stablecoins totaled at least $3.46 billion (55% of the stolen assets). USDt ($2.50B), BTC ($1.42B), and USDC ($826M) formed roughly three-quarters of the total listed value. Beyond stables and majors, the filing also includes specific allocations for memecoins, tokenized gold, gaming/metaverse tokens, and DeFi assets. In Abu Dhabi, the court is set to review on Dec. 1 whether to extend an injunction and whether frozen assets must be handed over.

Key takeawaysA fuller picture of the $6.3 billion haul

The updated figures come from an asset schedule filed in relation to the Binance wallet compromise. Earlier reporting had already identified many of the tokens taken; however, the new documentation described the complete set of assets in the attack, including quantities and their stated value at the time of theft.

Court materials highlighted that fiat-linked stablecoins accounted for at least $3.46 billion - 55% of the total. Alongside USDt and USDC, the schedule names nine additional fiat-linked stablecoins, with the nine listed together at $132.4 million combined at the time of the theft. These included Ripple USD (RLUSD), World Liberty Financial USD (USD1), Ethena USDe (USDE), First Digital USD (FDUSD), Sky Dollar (USDS), StraitsX USD (XUSD), Binance USD (BUSD), Pax Dollar (USDP), and Eurite (EURI).

While stablecoins made up the bulk of the value, other categories show the attackers' preference for both liquid market assets and collateral that can be routed quickly through decentralized markets. The filings also detail large allocations to Bitcoin and Ethereum exposure, as well as tokens spanning memecoins, tokenized real-world assets, gaming, metaverse, and decentralized finance.

Memecoins, tokenized gold, and major DeFi exposures

In addition to widely used stablecoins and large-cap coins, the court schedule documents a $37.9 million memecoin component. The biggest share within that category was Pepe at $34.9 million, with Shiba Inu listed at $2.3 million.

The attackers also took $58 million in tokenized gold and more than $5 million across five gaming and metaverse tokens, including The Sandbox (SAND), Axie Infinity (AXS), and Decentraland (MANA). The filing further lists around $73.5 million in Wrapped Beacon ETH (WBETH), reflecting interest in tokenized or wrapped representations of liquid staking or beacon-linked ether exposure.

DeFi tokens appear prominently as well, with $97.4 million across three assets. Uniswap's UNI led at $45.1 million. Ethena 's ENA followed with $37.3 million, and Aave's AAVE was listed at $15.1 million.

By network allocation, Ethereum accounted for roughly 60% of the stolen assets by value, according to the analysis cited alongside the court documents, making it the largest single blockchain network involved by value in the theft.

Abu Dhabi proceedings: freeze extension and potential asset handover

Parallel to the asset disclosure, the legal process in Abu Dhabi has moved toward enforcement decisions. Cointelegraph previously reported that the Abu Dhabi Global Market Courts issued a $6.5 billion worldwide freezing injunction against unidentified individuals accused of carrying out the hack.

The injunction restricts the accused from dealing with assets up to that value and requires disclosure of worldwide assets worth more than $50,000 in sworn statements by Nov. 30. A separate order directs 18 named firms, including Circle and BitGo Bank & Trust, to maintain existing freezes on assets linked to the hack.

The newly described court schedule indicates that the court will consider on Dec. 1 whether to extend the injunction and whether the firms that froze funds must hand over the assets they have already restrained.

At the same time, US enforcement activity continues to target parts of the stolen funds. The US Department of Justice said last Thursday that it obtained court authorization to seize or restrain more than $1.2 billion of the $6.3 billion in cryptocurrency stolen from Binance. The authorization covers part of the more than $2.7 billion that US authorities and private-sector partners have frozen since the Oct. 29 hack, with investigators still pursuing additional recovery.

What investors and users should watch next

As these court steps progress, the combination of a fully itemized asset schedule and upcoming decisions on freeze extensions will be crucial for tracking how much of the attackers' liquidity can be constrained. Readers should watch Dec. 1 in Abu Dhabi for whether frozen assets are ordered to be handed over, and monitor US actions tied to the authorization described by the DOJ, since both developments could materially affect what portion of the stolen $6.3 billion remains accessible to markets.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.