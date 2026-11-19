MENAFN - Live Mint) Senior IRS officer Prachi Saroop has sought voluntary retirement, drawing attention within the revenue department. She serves as Principal Chief Commissioner of the Mumbai CGST Zone. Saroop is among the senior-most officers of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs. She was also seen as a contender for a seat on the board, according to The Secretariat.

Saroop submitted a formal three-month notice to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. She applied under Rule 43 of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2012. Officials said she cited personal reasons and thanked the government for letting her serve India. She also acknowledged the support of her seniors and colleagues.

| Fast track recovery of tax arrears: Parliamentary panel to revenue department

According to The Secretariat, some staff believe repeated setbacks in board selection may have influenced her decision. Saroop was reportedly shortlisted and interviewed three times for a CBIC Member position. She did not secure a seat on the board.

Her request comes ahead of another selection round for a CBIC Member, officials said. The process is expected in the coming weeks. Other officials pointed out that appointments follow a prescribed process. According to them, seniority alone does not determine who joins the board, the publication added.

Who is Prachi Saroop?

Prachi Saroop holds a Master of Science degree, according to her official service record. She entered Group A service on September 16, 1991. She

started as an Assistant Commissioner in the Chennai Central Excise Zone in May 1993. She later handled Central Excise and Customs assignments in Delhi.

| Revenue department asks officials to contribute to PM CARES fund

Saroop became Deputy Commissioner in 2000 and Joint Commissioner in 2002. She served in the Directorate General of Audit in Delhi. She also worked as Deputy Secretary in the Department of Biotechnology on deputation.

Her later assignments covered service tax, central excise, customs and vigilance in Mumbai. She served as Principal Commissioner in Mumbai Customs. She became Principal Additional Director General of Vigilance in Mumbai.

She joined the Settlement Commission in Delhi in June 2023. In August, she became Chief Commissioner and was posted to Mumbai Customs Zone-III. She took charge as Principal Chief Commissioner of the Mumbai CGST Zone in April 2026.

| Taxpayers should ask for warrant before allowing I-T search: revenue department Social media reaction

Social media users reacted to Prachi Saroop's decision. Most reactions are more allegations than statements.

“She has been superseded by her junior for the post of Member. Ego rules CBIC,” wrote one user.

“Time to enjoy the loot before moving to the grave,” alleged one user.

One user posted,“Bahut kamai ho gayi (She's earned too much).”