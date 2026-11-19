MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL/WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (NNN-Anadolu) -- US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin began talks Thursday in the Chinese city of Shenzhen amid a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Trump and Putin opened their discussions after attending the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, where both presidents delivered addresses to the assembled leaders.

“We've had a great relationship for many years. We've known each other for a long time, and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this (meeting), or at least start. But I think they'll come out of this,” Trump told reporters ahead of the meeting.

Putin made no comments during the open portion of the bilateral meeting.

--NNN-ANADOLU