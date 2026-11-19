MENAFN - Nam News Network)

SEOUL, Nov 19 (NNN-Yonhap) -- K-pop supergroup BTS was set to kick off the Asian and Australian leg of its "Arirang" world tour Thursday in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, with 26 performances scheduled across nine cities, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The group is set to perform at Kaohsiung National Stadium in the southern Taiwanese city Thursday, Saturday and Sunday before heading to Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Hong Kong and Bulacan in the Philippines.

The tour will continue through February 2027, with five concerts scheduled in the Australian cities of Melbourne and Sydney.

Ahead of the shows, Kaohsiung has illuminated its major landmarks, including Great Harbor Bridge, also known as Dagang Bridge, and the Kaohsiung Music Centre, in purple, the color symbolising the group and its fandom, ARMY, to welcome them.

The 85 Sky Tower projected welcome messages on its exterior, while a musical fountain show is planned on the Love River during the concert period.

The city has also launched tourism promotions, including a shuttle service named after BTS' June 13 debut date and discounts at night markets and shops.

The second Kaohsiung show on Saturday and the third Jakarta show on Dec 29 will be screened live in theaters in more than 80 countries and regions, including South Korea.

--NNN-YONHAP



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