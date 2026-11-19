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Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly rejected allegations made by French officials concerning the country's actions in Karabakh, judicial proceedings and cultural heritage, accusing Paris of pursuing a selective and politically motivated approach towards Baku.

In a statement issued on November 19, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada responded to remarks by Nicolas Forissier, France's Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness, and the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs in their responses to questions raised by a French parliamentarian.

We present the whole statement:

“The recent anti-Azerbaijani allegations made by the French Minister Delegate and the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs are totally unacceptable. Such a selective approach, one-sided assessments and continued reliance on politically motivated narratives by France do not contribute to advancing the peace agenda in the region.

Azerbaijan's anti-terror measures undertaken in September 2023 were aimed at ending the illegal military presence and activities of Armenia's armed forces and their affiliated structures in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, restoring the country's constitutional order and ensuring its sovereignty and territorial integrity, in accordance with international law and the relevant provisions of the UN Charter. Attempts to portray these measures as a violation of international law, while disregarding the preceding decades of occupation, ethnic cleansing and systematic violations of the rights of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis, are unacceptable.

With regard to humanitarian matters, Azerbaijan rejects the attempts to characterize individuals undergoing or having undergone judicial proceedings in the country as“arbitrarily detained”. Those held accountable are individuals accused and convicted of serious crimes, including war crimes, crimes against humanity and terrorism. Their cases are addressed within the framework of Azerbaijan's national legislation and applicable international obligations. Any external attempts to demand the release of individuals convicted of serious war crimes are incompatible with the principle of the rule of law.

Azerbaijan categorically rejects allegations concerning the destruction or deliberate alteration of cultural and religious heritage. The protection and restoration of cultural heritage sites in the liberated territories remain among the country's ongoing priorities. It is equally important not to overlook the extensive destruction and appropriation of Azerbaijani cultural and religious heritage during Armenia's decades-long occupation, including mosques, cemeteries and other historical monuments.

We also recall that the rights of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis forcibly displaced from their homes in Armenia and the formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan, including their right to safe and dignified return, must receive equal attention. A selective approach to humanitarian concerns undermines the credibility of calls for international law and human rights.

It is also noteworthy that the French Government appears reluctant to address serious concerns regarding its own human rights and governance record, while positioning itself as a judge of the internal affairs of other states. The excessive use of force by French law enforcement authorities against demonstrators, including minors, has repeatedly raised serious concerns. Recent student protests in France have resulted in severe injuries, while numerous investigations into alleged police misconduct have been initiated. Furthermore, ongoing judicial proceedings and corruption investigations involving French political figures, including members of parliament, raise legitimate questions about transparency, public accountability and the integrity of state institutions. France would be better advised to address these challenges within its own borders rather than resorting to selective criticism and politically motivated assessments of other countries.

We urge the French Government to abandon its biased approach, and refrain from interference in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan.”