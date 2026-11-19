MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Lithuanian Defense Minister Robertas Kaunas, Ukrinfom reports, citing Delfi.

The minister reaffirmed Lithuania's firm commitment to continuing its support for Ukraine at meetings of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in its defense ministers' format and the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), currently taking place in Brussels.

The minister called on other EU countries to work toward an equal contribution to supporting Ukraine.

"In Lithuania, this assistance amounts to 0.25% of GDP. We met this commitment this year and will do so next year as well. All countries should move toward providing Ukraine with funding on an equal basis," Kaunas said.

According to him, the EU is discussing the need for greater contributions from partners in other regions as well, possibly including Japan and South Korea.

Kaunas also discussed with other ministers strengthening air defense capabilities and integrating Ukraine into Europe's defense technology and industrial base.

In view of financial constraints, the minister called for discussions to resume on the use of frozen Russian assets.

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He spoke positively about the partnership between the EU and Ukrainian defense industries. According to the minister, this partnership should align with the priorities of Ukraine and EU member states, promote cooperation between EU and Ukrainian companies, increase production, and accelerate deliveries by drawing on Ukrainian experience and innovation.

The minister noted that support for Ukraine would be one of the main priorities of Lithuania's presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2027.

Photo: Robertas Kaunas / Facebook