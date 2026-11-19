MENAFN - UkrinForm) Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said this in an interview with Euronews, according to Ukrinform.

According to the news outlet, Moscow also allegedly wants Finland to rescind its membership to NATO - an alliance it joined in 2023, after the full-scale invasion - as well as preventing NATO from operating its bases in the Baltics. Both notions have been rejected by Baltic and Finnish leaders.

In the interview, Europe's existing security architecture did not need to be renegotiated and that sovereign countries must remain free to choose their own alliances.

“We're not happy about this language about architecture,” he said.“We believe that we have a European security architecture. There was nothing wrong with it until Russia violated it.”

Barth Eide added that no deal should be imposed on Kyiv without Ukraine's consent.“There should be nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine."

Sybiha warns Russian security ultimatums precede new acts of aggression

He said discussions with Moscow following a ceasefire could address arms control, verification mechanisms and confidence-building measures, drawing on precedents established during the Cold War.

The interview with Norway's foreign minister took place ahead of a trilateral meeting between Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific leaders' summit. The meeting has been compared to the 1945 Yalta Conference, where the leaders of the United States, Great Britain and the Soviet Union negotiated the post-war world order. Commenting on this comparison, Barth Eide said he is "not suggesting" that carving up spheres of influence would happen, however it is something "we don't want to see."

“The last thing we want would be an agreement between great leaders to divide the world between them,” he said.“These kinds of spheres of interest should be a thing of the past.”