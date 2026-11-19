MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Peshawar: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission (KP HCC) conducted 394 inspections across 13 districts of the province over four days as part of its crackdown on quackery, sealing 105 medical centres over various violations.

According to Health Care Commission spokesperson Azam Rehman, the inspections were carried out in Peshawar, Swat, Swabi, Malakand, Mansehra, Kohat, Karak, Haripur, Charsadda, Buner, Abbottabad, Bannu, Upper Dir and Lower Dir. Meanwhile, 70 medical centres were issued show-cause notices.

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The spokesperson said the operations were conducted under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission Act 2015 and the Anti-Quackery Regulations 2022.