Hundreds Of Clinics Inspected As KP Steps Up Fight Against Quackery
According to Health Care Commission spokesperson Azam Rehman, the inspections were carried out in Peshawar, Swat, Swabi, Malakand, Mansehra, Kohat, Karak, Haripur, Charsadda, Buner, Abbottabad, Bannu, Upper Dir and Lower Dir. Meanwhile, 70 medical centres were issued show-cause notices.
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The spokesperson said the operations were conducted under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission Act 2015 and the Anti-Quackery Regulations 2022.
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