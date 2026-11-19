MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Peshawar: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has prepared a plan to renovate 19 major markets in Peshawar. Proposals are also being considered to improve traffic management at key intersections, launch a Safe City project and develop a model street in every union council of the city.

According to KP Adviser on Information Samar Haroon Bilour, markets including Meena Bazaar and Ramdas, along with other commercial centres, will be renovated. The proposals include removing hanging electricity wires and installing fibreglass roofs in markets, with a plan to shift electricity wires above the rooftops.

Key intersections, including Anam Sanam Chowk, Kohati Gate and Nishtarabad, will also be renovated, while traffic management will be improved. Under the Safe City project, cameras will be installed in markets and fire safety equipment will be provided through collaboration between the government and the traders' community.

Samar Haroon Bilour said a model street would be developed on a pilot basis in every union council of Peshawar. If successful, the project would be expanded to other areas. The restoration and renovation of the historic houses of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor are also part of the plan.

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She further said major projects were being launched in different parts of Peshawar to address gas shortages, with the federal government bearing the expenses.

The issue of royalties from electricity and gas was also raised by the KP governor with the prime minister during a meeting of the Apex Committee. The prime minister subsequently directed the formation of a committee to look into the matter.

According to the adviser, Peshawar has around 110,000 rickshaws, of which only 30,000 are registered.

Meanwhile, a summary containing recommendations for increasing the benefits and incentives of police personnel is being prepared by the Law Department, with implementation expected soon.