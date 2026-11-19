After 11 Days Behind Bars, Zakia Khan Gets A Ray Of Hope As Lawyer Offers Free Legal Aid
According to Zakia Khan, her husband, who belongs to Karachi, allegedly defrauded her, following which she was implicated in a case and an FIR was registered against her. She said she spent three days in police custody and a total of 11 days in jail.
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Shabbir Hussain Gigyani has announced that he will represent Zakia Khan throughout the case without charging any legal fees.
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