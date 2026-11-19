MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Supreme Court lawyer Shabbir Hussain Gigyani has announced free legal assistance for Zakia Khan, a woman facing a fraud case in Peshawar.

According to Zakia Khan, her husband, who belongs to Karachi, allegedly defrauded her, following which she was implicated in a case and an FIR was registered against her. She said she spent three days in police custody and a total of 11 days in jail.

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Shabbir Hussain Gigyani has announced that he will represent Zakia Khan throughout the case without charging any legal fees.