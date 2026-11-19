MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 19 (Petra) – Under the royal patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II and with the participation of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the Jordan-EU Investment Conference 2026 officially opens Thursday at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre at the Dead Sea, bringing together 790 delegates from 51 countries to unlock $15 billion in strategic projects.

Convened under the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Amman and Brussels, the landmark gathering aims to translate 41 vetted investment opportunities into bankable, executable ventures while forging long-term alliances that attract quality capital, create jobs, and accelerate technology and knowledge transfer into the Kingdom.

With 318 private-sector companies participating alongside senior policymakers and international financial institutions, the forum underscores international confidence in Jordan's macroeconomic stability and business environment reforms. Amid shifting regional dynamics, the Kingdom is positioning itself as a resilient economic anchor and a secure gateway connecting European investors to broader Arab, regional reconstruction, and global markets.

The main sessions follow a series of invitation-only sectoral pre-events held Wednesday that laid the technical groundwork across energy, digital technology, manufacturing, transport, urban development, and small and medium-sized enterprises. Thursday's high-level program transitions from strategic dialogue to deal-making, pairing plenary discussions on public-private financing mechanisms and macroeconomic outlooks with targeted business-to-business matchmaking sessions between project developers and global financiers.

Deliberations across the conference are structured around five core economic pillars designed to maximize domestic value-added production and export competitiveness.

In the future of energy pillar, where Jordan holds a leading regional footprint in renewables, discussions focus on utility-scale clean energy, grid modernization, storage solutions, green hydrogen, and green ammonia, backed by regulatory frameworks tailored for long-term capital inflows. The water security track addresses critical supply sustainability and efficiency technologies, bringing together technology providers and investors to structure viable, large-scale water infrastructure solutions.

Under technology and the digital economy, sessions examine investments in software, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, data centers, and semiconductors, capitalizing on Jordan's skilled youth workforce to cement the Kingdom's role as a regional tech hub. Meanwhile, the high-value industries track prioritizes industrial joint ventures, advanced manufacturing, and value-chain integration, while logistics and infrastructure highlight strategic transport, railway, and trade-corridor projects that enhance regional market connectivity.

Plenary sessions throughout the day will examine Jordan-EU strategic growth and regional resilience, the Kingdom's competitive advantages, and sector-specific investment forecasts. These build directly on Wednesday's specialized panels, which spotlighted concrete opportunities ranging from Aqaba's maritime and industrial assets, the Queen Alia International Airport Free Zone, and the Amra City urban development project to capital markets mobilization, SME partnerships, solar capacity optimization, and Jordan's emerging potential as a regional energy and minerals hub.

//Petra// AA