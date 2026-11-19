MENAFN - GetNews) Mount Pleasant retailers celebrate Small Business Saturday by rewarding shoppers with gift cards to neighboring coffee shops and bringing the community together for a free trail run.

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC - Nov. 19, 2026 - This holiday season, Blue Sky Endurance and The Foot Store are putting a fresh spin on Small Business Saturday by encouraging shoppers to support not just one local business, but two.

On Black Friday, November 27, and Small Business Saturday, November 28, customers who spend $150 or more at any of the three Blue Sky Endurance and The Foot Store locations will receive a $10 gift card to a neighboring locally owned coffee shop, while supplies last.

The idea is simple: thank customers for shopping local while spreading that support to other small businesses in the community.

"Small Business Saturday is about more than making a purchase. It's about supporting the people and businesses that make our community special," said Catherine Hollister, owner of Blue Sky Endurance and The Foot Store. "Our customers have supported us for 10 years, and we wanted to find a meaningful way to say thank you while encouraging them to support another local business. It's a win for everyone."

Kicking Off Small Business Saturday on the Trails

The celebration extends beyond the stores with "shop small. run wild.", a free community trail run on Saturday, November 28, at 7:00 a.m. at Laurel Hill County Park in Mount Pleasant.

Hosted jointly by Blue Sky Endurance and The Foot Store, the event welcomes runners of all abilities to enjoy a morning of fresh air, fitness, and community connection.

Participants will have the opportunity to test the Mount to Coast M1 trail running shoe, receive a complimentary pom-pom beanie while supplies last, and enjoy coffee and post-run treats. Local trail running organization Palmetto Ultras is also helping bring the running community together for the event.

"Running has always been about more than miles for us," Hollister added. "It's about friendships, connection, and creating opportunities for people to come together. What better way to kick off Small Business Saturday than doing something we love with the community that supports us?"

A Decade of Community Connection

Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2026, Blue Sky Endurance has grown from a single specialty endurance store into a business with two Mount Pleasant locations, along with the addition of The Foot Store in 2025.

Beyond offering specialty footwear, running, cycling, swimming, and fitness gear, the businesses are known for their free weekly group runs, community events, and locally organized races that support Charleston-area nonprofit organizations.

As the holiday shopping season begins, Blue Sky Endurance and The Foot Store hope their initiative serves as a reminder that shopping locally has an impact far beyond a single transaction.

"When you shop small, you're investing in your neighbors, your community, and the businesses that help make Charleston such a special place to live," said Hollister. "We're grateful to be part of that community, and we want to keep that support going."Small Business Saturday Event DetailsShop Small. Run Wild. - Free Community Trail Run



Date: Saturday, November 28, 2026

Time: 7:00 a.m.

Location: Laurel Hill County Park, Mount Pleasant, SC

Cost: Free and open to the community

Activities: Mount to Coast M1 trail shoe demos, pom-pom beanie giveaway, coffee, and post-run treats Community Partner: Palmetto Ultras

Small Business Saturday Promotion

November 27–28, 2026, at all three Blue Sky Endurance and The Foot Store locations. Spend $150 or more and receive a $10 gift card to a neighboring local coffee shop, while supplies last.

About Blue Sky Endurance and The Foot Store

Founded in 2016, Blue Sky Endurance is a locally owned specialty retail business serving the Charleston community with running, cycling, swimming, and fitness products, bicycle services, and community events. With two Mount Pleasant locations and the addition of The Foot Store in 2025, the businesses share a commitment to personalized service, healthy lifestyles, and community connection.