Pocket FM Wins Google Play's Best For Entertainment Award In India For 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, November 18, 2026: Pocket FM, the world's leading AI audio drama platform, has been named Best for Entertainment in India at Google Play's Best of 2026 Awards, marking a significant milestone in its journey to establish audio drama as a mainstream entertainment category.
The recognition comes as audio drama continues to attract audiences across a diverse range of genres, including fantasy, romance, drama, crime and thriller. Popular series such as Super Yoddha, which crossed 1.3 billion plays, Brahmyodha: The Destroyer, Saving Nora and The Duke's Masked Bride reflect the breadth of storytelling and audience engagement on Pocket FM.
Globally, Pocket FM has reached millions of listeners across 20+ countries, with audiences spending an average of 155 minutes a day on the platform. Its library of more than 770,000 audio series is powered by a global ecosystem of over 550,000 creators.
Vineet Singh, SVP - Global Head of Brand Marketing, Communications & Partnerships, Pocket Entertainment, said, "Entertainment has always been driven by great stories, regardless of the format in which they are told. This recognition from Google Play is an encouraging moment not just for Pocket FM, but for audio drama as an entertainment category. Our focus on building stories across languages and genres has helped us reach audiences with different tastes and cultural preferences, taking audio storytelling deeper into the country's entertainment landscape. This milestone belongs to our creators, storytellers and listeners who have helped build this category with us."
"The Google Play Best of Awards recognise outstanding apps and games that help people learn, play, and get things done. Pocket FM's win reflects how they've reimagined audio entertainment for daily life. It was great having their team in Singapore to celebrate alongside other standout regional developers during our Playtime event. We're proud to see all the fantastic innovation and remain committed to supporting the ecosystem's growth regionwide," said Mansha Tandon - Head of Apps Partnerships, Google Play Store, India, SEA and AUNZ.
Google Play's annual Best of Awards recognise standout apps and games across categories, highlighting products shaping digital experiences for users.
About Pocket FM
Pocket FM is the leading AI audio drama platform, shaping a new category of serialized entertainment for audiences around the world. With more than 250 million listeners across 20+ countries, Pocket FM combines human creativity and AI with audience insights to help more than 550,000 creators develop stories, produce audio, adapt content across languages and scale successful IP for global audiences. Pocket FM has built a rapidly growing library of more than 770,000 audio series, creating an entertainment ecosystem where creators can bring their ideas to life and reach audiences around the world. Pocket FM is headquartered in Bengaluru and Culver City, California, and is operated by parent company Pocket Entertainment.
The recognition comes as audio drama continues to attract audiences across a diverse range of genres, including fantasy, romance, drama, crime and thriller. Popular series such as Super Yoddha, which crossed 1.3 billion plays, Brahmyodha: The Destroyer, Saving Nora and The Duke's Masked Bride reflect the breadth of storytelling and audience engagement on Pocket FM.
Globally, Pocket FM has reached millions of listeners across 20+ countries, with audiences spending an average of 155 minutes a day on the platform. Its library of more than 770,000 audio series is powered by a global ecosystem of over 550,000 creators.
Vineet Singh, SVP - Global Head of Brand Marketing, Communications & Partnerships, Pocket Entertainment, said, "Entertainment has always been driven by great stories, regardless of the format in which they are told. This recognition from Google Play is an encouraging moment not just for Pocket FM, but for audio drama as an entertainment category. Our focus on building stories across languages and genres has helped us reach audiences with different tastes and cultural preferences, taking audio storytelling deeper into the country's entertainment landscape. This milestone belongs to our creators, storytellers and listeners who have helped build this category with us."
"The Google Play Best of Awards recognise outstanding apps and games that help people learn, play, and get things done. Pocket FM's win reflects how they've reimagined audio entertainment for daily life. It was great having their team in Singapore to celebrate alongside other standout regional developers during our Playtime event. We're proud to see all the fantastic innovation and remain committed to supporting the ecosystem's growth regionwide," said Mansha Tandon - Head of Apps Partnerships, Google Play Store, India, SEA and AUNZ.
Google Play's annual Best of Awards recognise standout apps and games across categories, highlighting products shaping digital experiences for users.
About Pocket FM
Pocket FM is the leading AI audio drama platform, shaping a new category of serialized entertainment for audiences around the world. With more than 250 million listeners across 20+ countries, Pocket FM combines human creativity and AI with audience insights to help more than 550,000 creators develop stories, produce audio, adapt content across languages and scale successful IP for global audiences. Pocket FM has built a rapidly growing library of more than 770,000 audio series, creating an entertainment ecosystem where creators can bring their ideas to life and reach audiences around the world. Pocket FM is headquartered in Bengaluru and Culver City, California, and is operated by parent company Pocket Entertainment.
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