Attorney General Dr. R. Venkataramani Presents Awards At Asian Law College's 6Th International Moot Court Competition
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: Excellence in legal research and advocacy was celebrated at Asian Law College as Dr. R. Venkataramani, Hon'ble Attorney General for India, presented various awards during the Valedictory Function of the 6th International Moot Court Competition. His presence made the ceremony a memorable and inspiring occasion for participating students and aspiring legal professionals.
The awards recognised outstanding performances during the competition, celebrating the preparation, dedication and advocacy skills demonstrated by the participants. Receiving recognition from the Attorney General for India added special significance to the achievements of the award recipients.
“Every competition is an opportunity to learn, question and grow. An award recognises achievement, but the lasting reward lies in the knowledge acquired, the discipline developed and the confidence gained. I encourage every participant to pursue the legal profession with integrity, sensitivity and a deep commitment to justice,” said Dr. R. Venkataramani in proposed remarks.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President, Asian Law College, congratulated the award recipients and appreciated the commitment of all participating teams.“We are honoured that Dr. R. Venkataramani presented these awards and encouraged our young legal minds. His presence has made this occasion deeply meaningful. Every participant deserves appreciation for the hard work, research and determination brought to this competition,” said Dr. Marwah.
Announcing his vision for the next edition, Dr. Marwah pledged to expand the competition's scale and enhance its appeal.“The 7th International Moot Court Competition will be much bigger in scale, with wider participation, an enriched academic experience and more attractive awards. We intend to make it an even stronger platform for emerging legal talent, bringing together more institutions and creating greater opportunities for students to demonstrate their abilities,” he added.
The valedictory ceremony concluded with a celebration of achievement and a renewed commitment to excellence in legal education. Asian Law College reaffirmed its resolve to nurture future advocates who combine professional competence with ethical responsibility and service to society
The awards recognised outstanding performances during the competition, celebrating the preparation, dedication and advocacy skills demonstrated by the participants. Receiving recognition from the Attorney General for India added special significance to the achievements of the award recipients.
“Every competition is an opportunity to learn, question and grow. An award recognises achievement, but the lasting reward lies in the knowledge acquired, the discipline developed and the confidence gained. I encourage every participant to pursue the legal profession with integrity, sensitivity and a deep commitment to justice,” said Dr. R. Venkataramani in proposed remarks.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President, Asian Law College, congratulated the award recipients and appreciated the commitment of all participating teams.“We are honoured that Dr. R. Venkataramani presented these awards and encouraged our young legal minds. His presence has made this occasion deeply meaningful. Every participant deserves appreciation for the hard work, research and determination brought to this competition,” said Dr. Marwah.
Announcing his vision for the next edition, Dr. Marwah pledged to expand the competition's scale and enhance its appeal.“The 7th International Moot Court Competition will be much bigger in scale, with wider participation, an enriched academic experience and more attractive awards. We intend to make it an even stronger platform for emerging legal talent, bringing together more institutions and creating greater opportunities for students to demonstrate their abilities,” he added.
The valedictory ceremony concluded with a celebration of achievement and a renewed commitment to excellence in legal education. Asian Law College reaffirmed its resolve to nurture future advocates who combine professional competence with ethical responsibility and service to society
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