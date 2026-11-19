MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai gold price dropped further on Thrusday morning, the 24K variant trading for the first time below Dh450 this year.

The 24K variant was trading at Dh448.75 per gram at the open of the market on Thursday, according to data by Dubai Jewellery Group. The other variants also dropped further, with 22K, 21K, 18K, and 14K trading at Dh415.5, Dh398.5, Dh341.5, and Dh336.5, respectively.

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Globally, spot gold lost 0.11 per cent at $3,732.01 per ounce. Silver gained 0.57 per cent at $45.35 per ounce.

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Dubai gold price loses Dh5 as 24K trades at Dh473 per gram Dubai gold price loses Dh14.75 in one week; 24K trades at Dh470 Dubai gold prices rebound after losing over Dh20 per gram in October

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