Trump And Putin Hold First Meeting Since August 2025
Russia was represented at the talks by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov, and Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries.
The US delegation included Secretary of State and Acting National Security Adviser Marco Rubio, as well as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
The meeting marks the presidents' first bilateral talks since their negotiations in Anchorage, Alaska, in August 2025.
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