MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkish investors are planning to develop logistics centers, modern fruit and vegetable storage facilities and a hotel in Uzbekistan's Fergana region under proposed joint projects in the Uchkuprik and Besharik districts, following a meeting in Tashkent on November 18.

According to Fergana regional administration, the projects were discussed during a meeting between Fergana Region Governor Khayrullo Bozorov and representatives of Turkish companies on the sidelines of the first meeting of the Türkiye–Uzbekistan High-Level Council for Business Support.

The governor met with Yüksel Abdullah, executive director of ENF Lojistik İç ve Dış Ticaret A.Ş., and Sezen Çalışkan, head of Asal Grup Lojistik, along with their business partners from Fergana.

The Turkish investors said they had developed proposals covering the establishment of logistics centers, modern storage facilities for fruit and vegetable products, a hotel and several other initiatives. They also expressed their readiness to begin implementing the projects in cooperation with local partners.

Bozorov highlighted the potential contribution of the proposed investments to regional economic development, job creation and the expansion of logistics infrastructure. He also pledged organizational and practical support from the regional administration for the projects.

Following the meeting, the Fergana Regional Administration and ENF Lojistik İç ve Dış Ticaret A.Ş. signed a memorandum of cooperation.

Based in Istanbul, ENF Lojistik specializes in domestic and international road freight transportation, logistics, warehousing, bonded storage, cargo distribution and delivery services.