MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan aims to establish direct air links with the United States by the end of 2027, the Transport Ministry's press service said.

The plans were discussed during a meeting between Kazakhstan's Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev and US Assistant Secretary for Aviation and International Affairs Daniel J. Edwards on the sidelines of the 7th ICAO Worldwide Air Transport Conference (ATConf/7) in Montreal.

The sides discussed prospects for establishing direct air connectivity between Kazakhstan and the United States, as well as further development of bilateral cooperation in civil aviation.

Lastayev said that Kazakhstan was actively working to launch direct flights and highlighted the Open Skies Agreement signed between the two countries as providing a solid legal basis for the initiative.

"We are interested in and actively working on launching direct air services between Kazakhstan and the United States. The Open Skies Agreement concluded between our countries provides a solid legal basis for implementing this initiative. We highly value constructive engagement with the US aviation authorities and look forward to completing the remaining procedures in the near future," he said.

Kazakhstan is currently working to obtain Category 1 status from the FAA. US experts conducted an audit in September and presented preliminary findings, noting positive results, according to the ministry.

The meeting also addressed plans to expand the fleet of Kazakhstan's airlines. Air Astana expects to receive three Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft in 2026-2027, which are intended to be used for flights to the United States.

In addition, agreements were signed with US-based Boeing in 2025 for the delivery of 33 aircraft worth a total of $15 billion. The agreements were reached during the working visit of Kazakhstan's President to the United States in February 2025.

Lastayev noted that the launch of direct air services would mark an important milestone in Kazakhstan-US relations, strengthen business and tourism ties, create new opportunities for businesses, and improve Central Asia's transport connectivity with the United States.

The sides reaffirmed their interest in continuing dialogue and working together to address practical issues related to launching direct flights and further developing cooperation in civil aviation.