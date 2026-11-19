Strategic Licensing Milestones: The In-Principle Approval (IPA) marks a foundational regulatory milestone in OSL's phased expansion framework, aiming to bridge APAC and the Middle East under robust compliance models.

Unlocking Institutional Channels: This initial approval serves as a critical first step to develop localized corporate virtual asset pathways, providing a regulated gateway tailored for regional professional market counterparties.

Adherence to Local Frameworks: By addressing the comprehensive evaluation process of the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), OSL reinforces its commitment to high-standard risk mitigation and institutional integrity.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSL Group (HKEX: 863) (“OSL”), a global stablecoin payment and trading infrastructure company, today announced that its Dubai-based entity, OSL MENA FZE, has been awarded an In-Principle Approval (IPA) for Broker-Dealer Services by Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA).

This initial approval represents a critical milestone in OSL Group's strategic roadmap to expand its global footprint across key financial hubs. By actively aligning with VARA's pioneering regulatory framework, OSL as Asia's leading stablecoin trading and payment infrastructure platform reinforces its commitment to high-standard compliance and risk management while laying the foundation for OSL MENA FZE's full regional deployment.

The conditional approval initiates the final operational readiness phase for OSL MENA FZE. It establishes the compliance foundation required to finalize institutional-grade infrastructure, designed to provide transparent, risk-managed broker-dealer environments for qualified corporations, professional investors, and major banking allocators throughout the Middle East.

Kevin Cui, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of OSL Group, said:

"At OSL, we have always believed that robust, prudent compliance is essential to building a secure and resilient digital asset ecosystem. As we continue to build the next generation of global financial infrastructure, securing this In-Principle Approval from VARA serves as a crucial piece of our global blueprint. Drawing on OSL's established regulatory success in Asia, this move creates a vital, compliant corridor between APAC and the Middle East. It enables us to deploy our tested, institutional-grade standards into the evolving MENA market, seamlessly integrating this dynamic region into our global network and accelerating the mainstream adoption of regulated digital assets worldwide."

Samah Noureddine, Managing Director, MENA at OSL Group, said:

"Securing this In-Principle Approval from VARA stands as a critical and foundational milestone in OSL's global licensing path, marking a key step for our operational footprint within the Middle East. Dubai's comprehensive regulatory architecture provides a highly robust environment for digital asset development, and building our ecosystem here is an essential evolution for our regional strategy. This achievement reflects our core philosophy that high-standard compliance is the only viable foundation for sustainable market infrastructure. We are proud to establish OSL MENA FZE within the UAE, and this is just the beginning of a dedicated long-term presence. This milestone allows us to begin assembling the required operational mechanisms to deliver a secure, sophisticated broker-dealer framework that will support traditional and digital financial integration across the region."

As professional market demand within the MENA corridor shifts from unstructured frameworks toward robust enterprise-grade operations, OSL's entry addresses an essential requirement for transparent infrastructure. Under the regulatory clarity provided by Dubai's dedicated framework, OSL MENA FZE will concentrate on establishing systemic safety, comprehensive corporate governance, and stringent risk frameworks.

Following this In-Principle Approval, OSL MENA FZE will continue its collaboration with VARA to fulfill the remaining pre-operational conditions and readiness metrics mandated to graduate toward a full, commercial Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) License for Broker-Dealer Services.

About OSL Group

OSL Group (HKEX: 863) is a global stablecoin infrastructure company that strives to provide compliant and efficient digital financial infrastructure services globally, empowering enterprises, financial institutions and individuals to seamlessly exchange, pay, trade, and settle between fiat and digital currencies. Grounded in the core values of Open, Secure, and Liquid, it is committed to building a more efficient ecosystem that connects global markets and enables instant, seamless and compliant value movement worldwide. For media inquiries, please contact: ...

Disclaimer & Regulatory Notice

Regulatory Status of the In-Principle Approval (IPA)

The In-Principle Approval (IPA) granted by the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) referenced herein is conditional and does not constitute a full Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) License. [An IPA does not authorize OSL MENA FZE, OSL Group, or any of their affiliates to provide, market, solicit, or execute commercial virtual asset broker-dealer activities, trading, or investment services in or from the Emirate of Dubai until all pre-operational conditions, technical requirements, and licensing criteria established by VARA have been fully satisfied and a formal commercial license has been issued.]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding OSL Group's strategic expansion, anticipated operational milestones, licensing timelines, and market opportunities within the Middle East and APAC regions. These statements are based on current management expectations, assumptions, and projections that are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and market risks and uncertainties. Actual outcomes and operational readiness may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to factors including, without limitation, regulatory delays or decisions, changes in virtual asset frameworks, technological feasibility, and general market conditions. OSL Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by laws or regulations.



No Offer, Solicitation, or Financial Advice

This document is issued for informational and public relations purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy, sell, or subscribe for, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, sell, or subscribe for, any securities, virtual assets, stablecoins, derivatives, or financial products in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained herein constitutes investment, legal, tax, or financial advice. Virtual assets involve substantial risk, including high price volatility and the potential loss of capital, and may not be suitable for all market participants.