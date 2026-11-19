RIBER SECURES AN ORDER IN ASIA FOR AN MBE 6000 PRODUCTION SYSTEM

Bezons (France), November 19, 2026 – 7:00 am (CET) – RIBER, a global leader in equipment for the semiconductor industry, announces that it has received an order for an MBE 6000 production system from an industrial customer in Asia.

Already operating several RIBER systems, the customer is expanding its production capacity with a new MBE 6000 dedicated to the manufacture of gallium arsenide (GaAs)-based semiconductor components for a range of electronic and communication applications. The system will notably be used to manufacture components for switches in mobile devices, high-frequency transistors and low-noise photodiodes for communication systems.

The MBE 6000 was selected for its high performance in growing high-quality semiconductor heterostructure layers, which are essential to the manufacture of advanced electronic and optoelectronic components.

With more than 50 systems installed worldwide, the MBE 6000 is a benchmark platform for the large-scale production of electronic and optoelectronic components. Its reliability, performance and automation capabilities meet the requirements of high-volume industrial production environments.

Fully automated, the MBE 6000 can operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Its high level of reliability enables uninterrupted production runs lasting more than ten months. These capabilities will allow the customer to significantly increase its production capacity and improve its industrial efficiency.

This new order, scheduled for delivery by the end of 2026, reflects the renewed confidence of a long-standing customer and confirms the relevance of RIBER's industrial offering to the needs of electronic and optoelectronic component manufacturers. It also highlights the Group's position in the Asian market, at the heart of one of the world's most dynamic semiconductor industries, and further supports its full-year 2026 revenue forecast of at least €40 million.

About RIBER

Founded in 1964, RIBER is the global leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment. The Company designs and manufactures solutions for the semiconductor industry and supports its customers - industrial players and research laboratories - with a comprehensive range of services and scientific and technical support (hardware and software), aimed at optimizing equipment performance and yield.

RIBER's technologies are at the core of the development of advanced semiconductor devices, particularly for applications related to artificial intelligence, data infrastructure, telecommunications and photonics. With the launch of ROSIE (RIBER Oxide on Silicon Epitaxy), a platform dedicated to silicon-based integrated photonics compatible with 300 mm production lines, RIBER is opening up new opportunities in high-growth markets.

Positioned in strategic technology segments, RIBER also contributes to advances in research and quantum technologies.

RIBER is recognized as an 'Innovative Company' by Bpifrance” and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

Contacts

RIBER

Annie Geoffroy | tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00 | ...

ACTUS FINANCE & COMMUNICATION

Cyril Combe – Investors relations | tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 37 94 | ...

Serena Boni – Press relations | tel: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92 | ...

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