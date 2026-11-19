MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GQGU is the first active US equity ETF on the ADX

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GQG Partners (GQG) today announced the listing of the GQG US Equity ETF (GQGU) on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), marking the first active US equity ETF on the ADX and expanding regional access to GQG's actively managed US equity strategy and its flagship ETF. The listing marks GQG's first ETF listing outside of the United States. GQGU provides actively managed exposure to US companies selected through GQG's forward-looking research process, with a focus on strong fundamentals, attractive valuations, and durable earnings potential.

“We are pleased to welcome GQG Partners to ADX's marketplace. GQG's decision of ADX for its first ETF listing outside the United States reinforces Abu Dhabi's position as a trusted global financial centre and ADX as a preferred platform for international issuers,” said Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Group.“This landmark listing of GQG US Equity ETF broadens investor choice, supports portfolio diversification, and brings ADX's total listed ETF offering to 27. We believe this new listing will complement Abu Dhabi's thriving capital market ecosystem and gives regional investors an efficient gateway to leading US equities alongside local and regional securities.”

“We are excited to cross-list GQGU on ADX, expanding access to our US equity strategy for investors in the UAE and across the broader region,” said Rajiv Jain, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer at GQG.“Abu Dhabi has become an important global financial center and is a long-term strategic market for GQG. Since establishing our international headquarters in Abu Dhabi in 2023, we have continued to deepen our commitment to investors and institutions throughout the region. This listing marks another important milestone in that effort.”

Listed primarily on the New York Stock Exchange, GQGU is managed by GQG's portfolio management team, led by Mr. Jain, who has more than 30 years of investment experience. The team also includes Portfolio Managers Brian Kersmanc and Sudarshan Murthy, CFA, and Deputy Portfolio Manager Sid Jain.

Oceane Global for Market Making LLC-SPC (Oceane Invest) is a specialized market-making firm that has been contracted to deliver fundamental market quality and depth for GQGU shares trading on ADX. Waystone will serve as legal representative for the listing and support the fund's alignment with applicable UAE regulatory requirements.

“We are pleased to support GQG's entry into the UAE ETF market,” said Anthony Sassine, Chief Executive Officer of Oceane Global for Market Making LLC-SPC (Oceane Invest).“Our market-making role is designed to promote efficient price discovery and reliable execution for investors trading GQGU on ADX.”

“For international asset managers looking to access the UAE market, having the right local expertise and regulatory support is critical,” said Caoimhghin O'Donnell, Chief Executive Officer of Waystone's Management and Distribution Company in the Middle East.“Our role as legal representative combines on-the-ground regulatory expertise with Waystone's broader ETF capabilities, supporting clients through the listing process and their ongoing regulatory obligations. We are delighted to support GQG with this listing.”

GQG also engaged Al Tamimi & Company as legal counsel in connection with the ADX listing.“GQG's listing reflects the continued development of Abu Dhabi's capital markets and the growing appeal of ADX to international asset managers,” said Ali Awad, a Partner at Al Tamimi & Company.“We were delighted to advise GQG on this important transaction and support the expansion of investor access to its actively managed US equity strategy in the UAE.”

GQGU began trading on ADX today and is available to retail and professional investors.

ABOUT GQG PARTNERS

GQG Partners, LLC (GQG) is an investment boutique that manages global and emerging market equities for institutions, advisors, and individuals worldwide. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with offices around the world, GQG is committed to delivering long-only equity strategies with the goal of compounding capital for its clients. With a focus on client alignment, adaptability, and diverse perspectives, GQG strives to stay attuned to clients' needs and continuously seeks out new insights to inform decision-making. GQG managed US$149.2B in client assets as of 30 September 2026.1

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1 AUM represents both discretionary and non-discretionary assets and is rounded to the nearest US$100 million. AUM has not been audited and in certain instances reflects the most recently available estimate.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Investing involves risks, including loss of principal. There is no guarantee the Fund will achieve its stated objective. Investments in the United States may result in the Fund being more susceptible to economic, political, regulatory, or other events or conditions affecting issuers within the United States. They may be subject to greater price volatility and risk of loss than a fund holding more geographically diverse investments. International investments may also be susceptible to the same events or conditions as well as unfavorable fluctuations in currency values, or differences in generally accepted accounting principles in other nations. The Fund is non-diversified. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, investments in small-and mid-size companies may be more volatile and less liquid than those of large companies. The Fund may invest in initial public offerings (IPOs) whose share values can vary widely due to limited trading experience and company information. Investing in IPOs carries higher risks and costs compared to established companies, along with market and liquidity risks. The Fund may trade frequently, increasing transaction costs and taxes due to short-term gains. Its performance depends on the Adviser's investment decisions, which may not be accurate, potentially leading to underperformance compared to similar funds.

The shares of the GQG US Equity ETF (the "Fund"), a series of The Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III (the "Issuer"), are primarily listed on NYSE Arca, Inc. ("NYSE Arca") under the ticker GQGU and cross-listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (the "ADX") as units (the "Units"). GQG Partners LLC ("GQG") is the investment adviser, Waystone ME Managing Investments of Investment Funds LLC the Legal Representative and Listing Adviser, and Oceane Global for Market Making LLC-SPC the Market Maker. This website is for information only, is not an offer, solicitation, recommendation or advice, and is not directed at the United States or US persons. GQG and the Issuer do not act as broker or execute orders in the UAE. Investors must be eligible under UAE Capital Market Authority (the "CMA") and ADX requirements, should deal through a licensed broker or ADX trading member, and must read the Fund's prospectus, summary prospectus and statement of additional information, the Prospectus Supplement and Supplemental Disclosure for the ADX Initial Offering Period (together, the "Supplement") and other CMA- and ADX-approved offering materials, which prevail over this website, including on the Fund's investment objective, risks, fees and charges.

The Units represent interests in the US-domiciled Fund. ADX liquidity and trading may differ materially from NYSE Arca, an active market may not develop, and the Units may trade at a premium or discount to net asset value and the NYSE Arca price. Costs reduce returns, values may fall as well as rise, investors may not recover the amount invested, and no investment is guaranteed.

GQG is registered as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Please see GQG's Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request, for more information about GQG.

GQG is a wholly owned subsidiary of GQG Partners Inc., a Delaware corporation that is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: GQG). GQG and its affiliates provide certain services to each other .

You should carefully consider the investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses of the GQG US Equity ETF (the“Fund”) before investing. The Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the Fund, which can be obtained by visiting gqg.com/adx . Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

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