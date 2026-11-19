Chadwick McGrady - Grand Junction Personal Injury Lawyer

Attorney explains how fault is determined after winter collisions, how Colorado's comparative negligence rules affect injured drivers and steps to take first

GRAND JUNCTION, CO, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As the first snow approaches the Western Slope and mountain passes, Grand Junction personal injury attorney Chadwick McGrady of the Law Office of Chadwick McGrady, P.C. is releasing a legal guide to fault after winter crashes.Winter road accidents at a glanceBad weather is rarely a complete defense, because Colorado drivers must adjust speed and following distance to conditions. Fault can be shared among several parties, including other drivers, trucking companies, employers, and sometimes public entities. Colorado follows a modified comparative fault rule, so an injured person's own share of blame can reduce or bar recovery. Deadlines apply as well, and claims involving government entities carry much shorter notice windows."People often say, 'It was ice, nobody's to blame,'" said McGrady. "That is usually not how the law sees it. Everyone on the road is expected to drive for the conditions in front of them. When someone fails to do that, and a family is hurt, the law may hold them responsible."Weather explains the road, not the driver's choicesMcGrady said insurers frequently point to ice as the cause of a collision. Under Colorado law, however, a driver may be found negligent for traveling too fast for conditions, following too closely, driving on worn tires, or ignoring Colorado's Traction Law when it is in effect on designated highways. Where a driver's choices contributed to a crash, those choices can be part of the liability picture.Commercial vehicles raise additional questions. When a tractor-trailer jackknifes or fails to stop on a slick highway, McGrady said, investigators may look at driver hours, vehicle maintenance, tire and chain compliance, and whether the company pressured drivers to keep schedules despite dangerous weather. Employers can be responsible for the actions of drivers acting within the scope of their jobs.Colorado's fault rules can affect every claimColorado applies a modified comparative negligence standard. Their percentage of fault can reduce an injured person's compensation, and a person found 50 percent or more at fault may be barred from recovery. McGrady said that makes early evidence preservation critical."Insurance adjusters are quick to suggest an injured driver was going too fast for the ice," McGrady said. "Photographs, vehicle data, witness statements, and road conditions can all matter, and they can disappear quickly after a storm."When businesses fail to clear snow and iceNot every winter injury happens on the highway. Under the Colorado Premises Liability Act, businesses and other property owners must use reasonable care to keep their premises safe for people who lawfully visit, which includes keeping parking lots and sidewalks clear of snow and ice. McGrady said owners can be held responsible for dangerous conditions they know about, or reasonably should know about, and fail to fix or warn visitors of. Anyone hurt in a fall on an icy parking lot or walkway should document the conditions and seek legal advice promptly.About Chadwick McGradyChadwick McGrady is a Grand Junction personal injury attorney and the founder of the Law Office of Chadwick McGrady, P.C., representing people injured in motor vehicle collisions and other accidents across Colorado's Western Slope. He was admitted to practice in Colorado and Alaska in 2003 and is admitted to the U.S. District Courts for the District of Colorado and the District of Alaska, as well as the U.S. Courts of Appeals for the Ninth and Tenth Circuits.McGrady is a member of the Colorado Trial Lawyers Association, the Colorado Bar Association, the American Association for Justice, the Alaska Trial Lawyers Association, and the Christian Legal Society. He served as a State Delegate and board member of the American Association for Justice from 2012 to 2014, and as a board member of the Alaska Association of Justice during the same period.

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Grand Junction Attorney Chadwick McGrady Details Who May Be Liable When Icy Roads Lead to Winter Crashes in Colorado News Provided By Fortress November 19, 2026, 05:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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