CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Founder and Principal of Kaleidoscope Concept, Christine Combines Research, Innovation, and Inclusive Design to Help Organizations Create Meaningful EnvironmentsHuntington Beach, California – Christine Peter is a design leader, Certified Design Futurist, educator, and advocate whose career spans three decades in the commercial interior design industry. She is the founder and Principal of Kaleidoscope Concept, a California-certified women-owned business enterprise. Through the firm, she helps organizations transform ideas into meaningful, future-focused environments. Drawing on experience that includes leadership roles with major dealerships and manufacturers, she launched Kaleidoscope Concept to offer a fresh, client-centered approach to design. That approach combines research, innovation, and strategic partnerships to create spaces that reflect both purpose and possibility.Christine holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Organizational Psychology from California State University, Long Beach, along with a certification as a Certified Design Futurist. She has dedicated more than 20 years of service to the International Interior Design Association (IIDA), where she serves in executive leadership as Vice President on the board for the Southern California Chapter. She is also a member of the Founders Council. Throughout her tenure, she has championed advocacy, equity, diversity, and inclusion initiatives that help shape conversations around equitable design and the future of the profession. She also started a podcast to continue the conversations that expand viewers' minds on design.As a design futurist, Christine is especially passionate about exploring emerging trends, technological advancements, and human-centered design strategies that influence how people live, work, learn, and connect. Her thought leadership extends through speaking engagements, industry programs, and podcast discussions focused on innovation and inclusive design. In her field today, she sees the opportunity to give clients new knowledge and research, along with a way to capture the vision they want to convey. That work depends on research and on partnering with those who hold the latest advancements for every type of environment.Christine attributes her success to determination, a goal-oriented mindset, and careful attention to detail. She embraces new opportunities, pursues continuous education, and maintains a spirit of curiosity and growth. Equally important to her is leading with kindness and respect while making a meaningful difference in the lives of others and the communities she serves. The best career advice she has received is to never fear obstacles, since growth often comes from overcoming challenges and embracing the unexpected. She has learned to remain open and honest, trust that her voice matters, and focus on making a positive difference every day.For young women entering the industry, Christine encourages viewing every opportunity as a stepping stone to something greater. She also urges them to bring positivity, collaboration, and enthusiasm to every team, because the energy and support given to others often returns. Her own values center on creating her own path, remaining open to new opportunities, and staying true to who she is. She credits her unique perspective, continuous growth, and authenticity as essential to both her personal fulfillment and professional success. These principles echo through her firm's client-centered approach and her willingness to explore what the future of design can become.Education, mentorship, and community impact are central to Christine's work. She serves as an Interior Design Instructor at Orange Coast College, where she helps prepare the next generation of design professionals, and she mentors students and emerging leaders throughout Southern California. Her volunteer work includes mentoring youth through the Orangewood Foundation and supporting numerous philanthropic and community-based initiatives. Outside of work, she enjoys time with family and friends, boating, relaxing at the beach, and traveling, experiences that help her recharge and stay inspired.Guided by the conviction that design has the power to improve lives and strengthen communities, Christine continues to inspire positive change through leadership, education, and advocacy. Her work shows how thoughtful, inclusive environments can shape the way people connect and thrive. Whether guiding a client, teaching a class, or mentoring a young designer, she brings the same curiosity and care to every role. Through a steadfast commitment to seeing design differently, Christine Peter leaves a lasting mark on her profession and the communities it serves.Learn More about Christine Peter:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Christine Peter, Shapes Future-Focused Spaces Through Design Leadership, Education, and Advocacy News Provided By Influential Women November 19, 2026, 05:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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