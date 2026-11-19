Price per GB for a 10 GB order: HProxy Lite and Premium against Webshare, Decodo, Oxylabs, IPRoyal and Bright Data

Price per GB at 1, 10, 100 and 1,000 GB: HProxy Lite and Premium against the median of 58 residential price lists

In HProxy's comparison of the cheapest residential proxies of 2027, its Lite pool costs $0.47 per GB for 10 GB and goes down to $0.05 per GB in packages.

- HProxyHERFORD, GERMANY, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HProxy has published its price comparison of the cheapest residential proxies of 2027, covering the best-known providers. HProxy's Residential Lite comes out cheapest, at $0.47 per GB for a 10 GB order against $2.75 to $8.00 per GB at the big names, and it goes as low as $0.05 per GB in packages, with no subscription.The comparison covers Bright Data, Oxylabs, Decodo (formerly Smartproxy), IPRoyal and Webshare, five of the names buyers know best. For each provider, HProxy priced the cheapest purchase that covers 10 GB, per GB, from the provider's own pricing page. It then set every price against the wider market: across the 58 residential price lists HProxy follows, its own included, the median price for 10 GB is $2.80 per GB.The cheapest residential proxies of 2027, ranked by price per GB1. HProxy Residential Lite: $0.47 per GB, or $4.70 for 10 GB, paid as you go with no subscription.2. HProxy Residential Premium: $1.39 per GB, with state, city, ISP and ASN targeting.3. Webshare: $2.75 per GB on its 10 GB monthly plan.4. Decodo: $3.50 per GB on its 10 GB monthly plan, or $4.00 paid as you go.5. Oxylabs: $5.00 per GB on its Basic plan of $100 a month for 20 GB.6. IPRoyal: $5.25 per GB on a subscription, or $5.51 paid as you go.7. Bright Data: $8.00 per GB paid as you go, at list price.Bright Data's list price is 17 times HProxy's Lite rate for the same 10 GB, and the market median is nearly six times as much. Even Residential Premium, the HProxy pool with the finest targeting, costs less than half the median. Across the 58 price lists, Lite also sells the cheapest first gigabyte, at $0.50, and the lowest 10 GB of any list sold without a subscription.What the first gigabyte costsMany buyers start with a single gigabyte to test a target before they commit to more. At that size the gap grows. HProxy's Lite costs $0.50 for the first gigabyte and Premium $1.45. Webshare's 1 GB monthly plan costs $3.50, Decodo charges $4.00 paid as you go, and Oxylabs' Starter plan works out to $6.00 per GB at $30 a month for 5 GB. IPRoyal charges $7.35 for 1 GB paid as you go, and Bright Data $8.00. The median of the 58 price lists is $3.00 for the first gigabyte.Prices at larger volumesThe order holds as purchases grow. HProxy's Lite falls to $0.42 per GB from 100 GB, $0.31 from 1,000 GB and $0.23 from 10,000 GB. Premium falls to $1.10 per GB from 100 GB and $0.65 from 1,000 GB.At 1,000 GB, Webshare's monthly plan costs $1.50 per GB and Decodo's $2.00, and Oxylabs' Enterprise plans start at $2.50 per GB from $2,500 a month. IPRoyal reaches $1.84 per GB from 10 TB paid as you go, or $1.75 on a subscription. Bright Data's monthly plans run from $7 per GB for 141 GB down to $5 per GB for 798 GB at list price, and above 1 TB it sets a price by contact. Across the 58 price lists, the median is $2.00 per GB at 100 GB and $1.40 at 1,000 GB.The largest buyers can order packages from HProxy on request. Lite packages start at 15 TB for $0.12 per GB and reach $0.05 per GB at 100 TB, or $5,000 in total. Premium packages of 2 TB and 5 TB cost $0.55 and $0.45 per GB.Residential proxy prices since 2022The best-known providers have cut their prices since 2022, according to archived copies of their pricing pages in the Internet Archive. Bright Data charged $15 per GB paid as you go in July 2022 and lists $8 today. Oxylabs' smallest plan cost $15 per GB in July 2022 and costs $6 today. Decodo, then called Smartproxy, charged $12.50 per GB for its smallest purchase in January 2023 and charges $4.00 today. Even after those cuts, the three charge 8 to 16 times HProxy's $0.50 for a first gigabyte.Where the biggest providers are strongThe larger providers earn their place with features of their own, and price is only part of the decision.Bright Data gives free country, state, city and ZIP code targeting and matches a first deposit up to $500. A code printed on its pricing page takes 50 percent off residential prices for the first three months, so pay as you go drops from $8 to $4 per GB. Only verified companies may use its residential network.Oxylabs reaches down to ZIP codes, coordinates and ASN, and one subscription now opens all of its products, from residential proxies to its scraping tools. Plans begin at $30 for 5 GB and reach $2.50 per GB from $2,500 a month, with a KYC questionnaire for every customer.Decodo, the former Smartproxy, puts free advanced targeting in every plan and offers a free trial. Its monthly plans run from $3.75 per GB for 3 GB down to $2.75 for 100 GB, its enterprise plans from $2.50 for 250 GB down to $2 for 1 TB, and pay as you go costs $4 per GB.IPRoyal sells traffic that never expires, from $7.35 for 1 GB paid as you go down to $1.84 per GB from 10 TB, with 5 percent off on a subscription. Webshare offers monthly plans with state, city, ZIP and ASN targeting, from $3.50 per GB for 1 GB down to $1.40 per GB at 3,000 GB, and yearly billing takes 30 percent off.For enterprise contracts and the deepest targeting, these providers remain strong choices. For the lowest price per GB with no subscription, HProxy costs a fraction as much.HProxy's two residential poolsHProxy sells two residential pools. Both are paid as you go from one gigabyte, with no subscription, and both cover more than 200 countries.Residential Lite is built for volume at the lowest price per GB. It costs $0.50 per GB for the first gigabytes, $0.47 from 10 GB, $0.42 from 100 GB, $0.31 from 1,000 GB and $0.23 from 10,000 GB, with packages from 15 TB down to $0.05 per GB. It targets by country and suits large jobs such as scraping and price checks. Volume discounts on both pools apply on their own, with no code to enter.Residential Premium adds the finest targeting: country, state, city, ISP and ASN. It costs $1.45 per GB for the first gigabytes, $1.39 from 10 GB, $1.10 from 100 GB and $0.65 from 1,000 GB, with 2 TB and 5 TB packages down to $0.45 per GB. Premium can also hold one exit address for up to 24 hours in a sticky session, for accounts and tasks with several steps.What every HProxy residential customer gets:- Rotating sessions with a new address on every request, and on Premium, sticky sessions of up to 24 hours.- HTTP, HTTPS and SOCKS5 connections.- Sign-in with a username and password, or on Premium an IP whitelist of up to 150 addresses per plan.- Support for cURL, Python, Node, Go, Scrapy, Selenium, Puppeteer and every common scraping or browser automation tool, with no SDK to install.- A REST API for buying proxies and generating proxy lists.- One balance for every product, topped up from $10 by card or $3 in crypto, that never expires.- Payment by card, crypto, Alipay, QRIS or Pix.- 24/7 premium support through live chat on the website.Support around the clock, developers on handHProxy runs its support team separately from its developers. The support team answers customers around the clock through live chat on the website, whatever the order size, and it replies in the customer's own language, from Chinese and Russian to Spanish and Portuguese.Behind the support team, HProxy's own developers stand ready to change things for customers. They can adjust a customer's account, the website or the API right away, and they upgrade a customer's setup when the work grows. With the two teams apart, support keeps answering while a developer makes the change.For companies, HProxy's developers build custom tools around the way they use proxies. A company that needs high volume, annual invoicing or a price outside the public tiers can ask for a custom plan and reaches a person who sets it up. Companies that sell proxies under their own name can join HProxy's reseller program, which offers both residential pools at partner rates."Our support team and our developers work hand in hand: when a customer needs something changed in the account, on the website or in the API, our developers change it right away. For companies, we build custom tools around the way they use proxies," the company said.Beyond residential proxiesBesides its two residential pools, HProxy sells ISP proxies from $0.65 per GB, mobile proxies from $1.50 per GB and datacenter proxies from $0.10 per IP, all paid from the same balance.How to compare cheap residential proxiesBuyers comparing cheap residential proxies can check five things. The first is how much traffic a job uses, measured on a small batch of real requests. The second is the price of that amount on each provider's list, since the cheapest provider at 10 GB is often a different one at 1,000 GB. The third is the condition beside a low number: the plan size, monthly billing, the pool it belongs to or a discount code. The fourth is how long the traffic lasts, since a monthly plan charges its full price in a quiet month. The fifth is a small test on the real target before a large purchase.Questions buyers ask about cheap residential proxiesWhat are the cheapest residential proxies in 2027? Among the best-known providers, HProxy's Residential Lite is the cheapest, at $0.47 per GB for 10 GB, and its packages go down to $0.05 per GB. HProxy's Residential Premium comes second, at $1.39 per GB.How much do residential proxies cost per GB? Across 58 residential price lists, the median was $3.00 per GB for 1 GB, $2.80 for 10 GB, $2.00 for 100 GB and $1.40 for 1,000 GB. HProxy's Lite costs $0.50, $0.47, $0.42 and $0.31 at the same sizes.What is a residential proxy? A residential proxy sends internet traffic through an address that an internet provider assigned to a home connection, so websites see an ordinary visitor. Businesses use residential proxies to compare prices, to check how websites and ads appear in other countries, and to collect public data. Most providers sell the traffic by the gigabyte.What is the cheapest residential proxy for 1,000 GB? Among the best-known providers, HProxy's Lite costs the least at $0.31 per GB, followed by HProxy's Premium at $0.65, Webshare's monthly plan at $1.50 and Decodo's at $2.00.Which cheap residential proxies offer city and ASN targeting? Oxylabs targets down to ZIP codes, coordinates and ASN, and Bright Data and Decodo include ZIP code targeting. HProxy's Residential Premium covers country, state, city, ISP and ASN for $1.39 per GB at 10 GB.What is the difference between HProxy's Lite and Premium pools? Lite is the cheaper pool and targets by country. Premium adds state, city, ISP and ASN targeting and sticky sessions of up to 24 hours, and costs $1.39 per GB at 10 GB against $0.47 for Lite.Do cheap residential proxies require a subscription? Several of the best-known providers sell monthly plans. HProxy's two pools are paid as you go from one gigabyte, and the balance never expires.Does Bright Data's discount code make it cheaper? The code on Bright Data's pricing page takes 50 percent off for the first three months, so pay as you go costs $4 per GB in that time. That is still more than eight times HProxy's Lite rate at 10 GB.Can a company get a custom plan or custom tools? Yes. HProxy sets up custom plans for high volume, annual invoicing or prices outside the public tiers, and its developers build custom tools for companies. Lite packages from 15 TB and Premium packages of 2 TB and 5 TB are sold on request.Does HProxy offer support around the clock? Yes. A support team separate from HProxy's developers answers every customer 24/7 through live chat on the website, whatever the order size.How the prices were comparedEach price is the provider's own published price per GB for the cheapest purchase that covers the amount, at regular prices without discount codes. A monthly plan counts once, at its monthly price. The prices were read from each provider's pricing page between October 12 and November 19, 2026: Bright Data's, Decodo's, IPRoyal's and Webshare's pages on November 19, with the 10 GB plans of Decodo and Webshare from HProxy's records of October 12, and Oxylabs' prices on October 22. HProxy's prices come from its live price list on November 19, 2026. The market median comes from 58 residential price lists, HProxy's included, read between September 26 and November 12, 2026, and the 2022 prices from archived copies of each provider's pricing page in the Internet Archive.The ranked list of the cheapest residential proxies, each with its condition, is at hproxy/blog/cheapest-residential-proxies-2026, the full study of 58 providers at hproxy/blog/residential-proxy-price-study-2026, and HProxy's residential proxies at hproxy/residential-proxies.About HProxy: HProxy (hproxy) is a proxy provider based in Germany. It sells residential, ISP, datacenter and mobile proxies, paid as you go with no subscription, and runs free tools for proxy users: a verified free proxy list, a proxy checker, an IP lookup, and a free proxy API and MCP server for AI assistants. HProxy is operated by Obsidian UG (haftungsbeschränkt), Leopoldstr. 2-8, 32051 Herford, Germany, entered in the commercial register of the local court of Bad Oeynhausen under HRB 20982.

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Cheapest Residential Proxies of 2027: HProxy Publishes a Price Comparison of the Best-Known Providers News Provided By Obsidian UG (haftungsbeschränkt) November 19, 2026, 05:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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