MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared a post inspired by the popular video game Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI), highlighting India's transformation across several sectors and comparing the country's progress between the releases of GTA V and GTA VI.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Prime Minister shared a series of slides showcasing India's achievements over the years, accompanied by the message, "India is playing a whole new game."

The first slide highlighted India's economic transformation, contrasting its earlier position among the 'Fragile Five' economies with its current status as the world's fastest-growing major economy.

The second slide highlighted a reduction of 27 per cent in extreme poverty, while the third showcased progress of the Swachh Bharat Mission, with sanitation coverage increasing from 39 per cent to 100 per cent.

Another slide highlighted India's growth in renewable energy, showing an increase in solar power capacity from 2.82 GW to 175 GW.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the growth of India's space startup ecosystem, which expanded from just one startup to 440. Another slide showcased the country's electrification progress, with coverage rising from 20 per cent to 99.6 per cent.

Highlighting the country's digital transformation, PM Modi shared that internet prices had dropped significantly, from Rs 308 per GB to just Rs 7.51 per GB.

The post also showcased India's changing position in the global defence market, from being a major defence importer to exporting defence equipment to more than 80 countries.

In the final slide, the Prime Minister highlighted the reduction in Naxal-affected districts, from 182 to zero.

Meanwhile, GTA VI, developed by 'Rockstar Games', has generated considerable excitement among gaming enthusiasts. The latest instalment takes players back to Vice City and other locations in the fictional state of Leonida, featuring protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, who find themselves caught in a crime-filled world.

New Zealand was among the first countries where players could access the game, with internet service providers preparing for a surge in downloads as midnight approached.

For millions of gaming enthusiasts, the release marks a major moment after years of anticipation.