MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Nov 19 (IANS) A young man was shot dead in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, following a long-standing dispute over financial transactions and personal enmity.

The incident took place late on Wednesday night on Indrapuri Road No. 1, under the Sukhdev Nagar police station area. The deceased has been identified as Chhotu Mahato, alias Mithilesh. Police have arrested one accused in connection with the murder, while raids are underway to apprehend the other suspects involved in the attack.

According to information, Abhishek, alias Lallu, a resident of Dhurwa in Ranchi, had a long-standing financial dispute with Vikas Mahato, a resident of Indrapuri. On Wednesday night, Abhishek, accompanied by some associates, reached Vikas's residence in search of him.

However, the main gate of the house was locked from inside, preventing the attackers from entering. Enraged by this, the accused allegedly opened indiscriminate fire outside the house. The sudden gunfire triggered panic among residents of the neighbourhood.

During the firing, Vikas Mahato's younger brother, Chhotu Mahato, alias Mithilesh, was hit by a bullet. He sustained critical injuries and collapsed on the spot. He subsequently succumbed to his injuries. After the shooting, the attackers fled the scene.

Hearing the gunshots, local residents rushed out of their homes and alerted the police. A team from the Sukhdev Nagar police station soon reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police inspected the crime scene, took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

Considering the seriousness of the incident, police launched an immediate search operation and arrested one of the accused. He is currently being interrogated to gather further details about the crime.

Police officials said the main accused, Abhishek, and his other associates involved in the incident have been identified. Raids are being conducted at their suspected hideouts to arrest the absconding accused.