MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 19 (IANS) Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna and fellow Democrat Yassamin Ansari have said they will oppose any government funding package that does not explicitly bar spending on offensive operations in Iran, bringing their opposition to the war into the negotiations ahead of a December 11 deadline.

"We will oppose any funding package that does not explicitly prohibit funds from being used for offensive operations in Iran," the two lawmakers said in a joint statement released on Wednesday (local time).

Their demand makes an Iran funding restriction a condition for their support for legislation to keep federal agencies operating. The statement does not establish that Democratic leaders or the wider caucus have adopted the same position.

Khanna and Ansari argued that the November 3 election result demonstrated public opposition to President Donald Trump's war. They accused the administration of conducting the conflict unlawfully and without congressional authorisation, and blamed it for increasing costs for Americans.

The statement did not include legislative language defining offensive operations or specifying exceptions to the proposed prohibition.

Federal agencies are operating under a temporary funding law that generally extends appropriations through December 11. Congress must enact further funding before that authority expires to prevent a funding lapse affecting government operations.

The Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2027, was signed into law on September 2. It provides interim funding for agencies covered by all 12 annual appropriations bills.

The lawmakers' announcement comes as Democratic leaders discuss how to pursue their opposition to the Iran war while negotiating the next spending measure.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said earlier this week that congressional negotiators were discussing either a government funding agreement before December 11 or another temporary extension into next year.

"I don't want to get out ahead of that process," Jeffries said.

He nevertheless reiterated his opposition to the conflict, saying: "It should end. It should end today."

Jeffries did not announce in that exchange that Democrats would collectively reject a spending bill unless it contained the restriction subsequently demanded by Khanna and Ansari.

The two lawmakers' position therefore adds a specific voting condition to the broader calls to end the war, while leaving its level of support within Congress unresolved.