MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Pop sensation Rihanna is celebrating 15 years of her sixth studio album 'Talk That Talk'.

Marking the milestone, the singer took to Instagram and shared a post commemorating the album, which featured popular tracks such as 'We Found Love', 'You Da One' and the title track 'Talk That Talk'.

She wrote in the caption:“15 years of #TalkThatTalk.”

“Talk That Talk” is the sixth studio album by Barbadian singer Rihanna. Talk That Talk was recorded during the Loud Tour between July and November 2011. It was originally planned to be a reissue of her previous studio album Loud in 2010.

As executive producer, Rihanna enlisted a wide range of producers including Alex da Kid, Calvin Harris, Chase & Status, No I.D., and Stargate to achieve her desired sound. Following in the same vein as Loud, Talk That Talk is a dance-oriented pop/R&B crossover album that incorporates elements of hip-hop, dubstep, electronic and house music.

The album also contains subtle dancehall influences while its lyrical content and themes revolve around a nihilistic, romantic, and lascivious lover. Talk That Talk received generally positive reviews from music critics, who praised the album's lyrics. Others were less favorable of its themes.

Talk That Talk debuted at number three on the US Billboard 200 with first-week sales of 198,000 copies and went on to sell 1.15 million copies in the United States by June 2015. According to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), Talk That Talk was the ninth global best-selling album of 2011. As of March 2013, the album has sold more than 5.5 million copies worldwide. The album produced six singles, led by "We Found Love".

One of the best-selling music artists of all time, Rihanna has been feted with nine Grammy Awards, twelve Billboard Music Awards, thirteen American Music Awards, and seven MTV Video Music Awards.