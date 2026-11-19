MENAFN - IANS) Brussels, Nov 19 (IANS) Union Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Sanjay Seth and Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken met in Brussels and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral defence ties and expand cooperation in strategic areas.

Sharing the details of the meeting, the Ministry of Defence took to X on Thursday (Indian time) and posted: "Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth was warmly received by Minister of Defence of Belgium, Mr Theo Francken, in the Belgian Ministry of Defence in Brussels, on 18 November 2026. Their interaction reflects the strong bilateral defence cooperation and increasing strategic convergence as India and Belgium further broaden and expand the scope of their defence and strategic partnership."

MoS Seth highlighted the growing defence cooperation and strategic partnership between India and Belgium, describing the meeting as an important step towards further strengthening bilateral ties.

"Had the pleasure of a warm meeting with Belgium's Honourable Minister of Defence, Mr Theo Francken, at the Belgian Ministry of Defence in Brussels. I was deeply touched by the affection he showed me as a gesture of goodwill. This occasion reflected the strengthening bilateral defence cooperation and growing strategic ties between India and Belgium. This is an important step towards further broadening and strengthening the defence and strategic partnership between the two countries," he posted on X, following the meeting.

Seth also attended the 3rd Schuman Security and Defence Forum held in Brussels from November 17-18.

The forum brought together senior decision-makers from more than 85 partner countries, European Union (EU) Member States, high-level representatives of the EU, international and regional organisations, as well as leading think tanks and academia.

The MoS also held discussions with Armenia's Defence Minister Suren Papikyan on the sidelines of the forum.

"Both sides noted the expanding India-Armenia defence and defence industrial partnership," the Defence Ministry stated.

Seth arrived in Brussels on Wednesday to attend the Schuman Security and Defence Forum. India's Ambassador to Belgium, Pranay Verma, welcomed Seth at the airport.

"Raksha Rajya Mantri, Shri Sanjay Seth, arrived in Brussels to attend the Schuman Security and Defence Forum. He was received by Ambassador of India to Belgium and the European Union, Shri Pranay Verma," the Ministry of Defence posted on X.

"The visit underlines India's expanding defence and strategic cooperation with the European Union, following signing of the India-EU Strategic and Defence Partnership Agreement in January 2026," it added.

On his way to Brussels, Seth was accorded a warm welcome by Second Secretary (Consular, Culture and Diaspora) and Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) at the Embassy of India in Switzerland, Rajendra Choudhari.

"Hon'ble Raksha Rajya Mantri Sh. Sanjay Seth was accorded a warm welcome by Secd. Secretary Sh. Rajendra Choudhari during his transit at Zurich Airport, while en route to Brussels for participation in Schuman Security and Defence Forum 2026," the Indian Embassy in Switzerland posted on X.