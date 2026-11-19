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Four-year global partnership makes WHOOP an Official Partner of Formula 1 bringing physiological insights into the broadcast beginning in 2027

- WHOO, the human performance brand, today announced a four-year global partnership with Formula 1, becoming the Official Health & Fitness Wearable Partner of Formula 1 and the first consumer wearable approved by the FIA for in-race use. Beginning in 2027, the partnership will bring continuous physiological monitoring to one of the world's most demanding sports, helping drivers and teams better understand how their bodies respond to the demands of competition while giving fans a new perspective on the human performance behind the wheel.

WHOOP is working to bring fans closer to the action than ever before, with Formula 1 integrating real-time physiological data from participating drivers into its broadcast across the season through WHOOP Live. For the first time, fans will be able to see drivers' physiological data during some of the most intense moments of competition, from lights out to dramatic overtakes and the final lap, revealing a side of racing that has never been visible before. Beyond the track, the partnership will bring WHOOP to life through the WHOOP Performance Lab fan zone activations at multiple races, exclusive content, and fan experiences throughout the Formula 1 calendar.

This weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix will mark the first time Formula 1 drivers are permitted to wear WHOOP during a race, following approval from the FIA. This milestone opens a new chapter in understanding the physiological demands of Formula 1, as WHOOP begins capturing and analyzing real-time insights into how drivers' bodies respond to the intensity of racing.

“WHOOP is bringing an entirely new dimension to Formula 1 by revealing the human performance behind the wheel,” said Will Ahmed, Founder and CEO of WHOOP.“For decades, fans have had incredible insight into the cars, but with limited visibility into the impact that races have on the drivers. Now, for the first time, we can show what happens inside a driver's body during the most intense moments of a race. This will change how fans experience Formula 1 and ultimately deepen our understanding of human performance.”

The partnership builds on the existing relationship between WHOOP and Scuderia Ferrari, announced in January 2026, expanding the presence of WHOOP in Formula 1. Also as part of the partnership, WHOOP will become the Official Health & Fitness Wearable Partner of F1 ACADEMY, committing to support the next generation of female athletes in motorsport. Through a presence at F1 ACADEMY race weekends, driver appearances, exclusive content, and branding across events and digital platforms, WHOOP will help spotlight the role of health, fitness, and recovery in competing at the highest levels of the sport.

“Formula 1 pushes you to your limits, both physically and mentally, and preparation is

everything,” said Lewis Hamilton, Scuderia Ferrari HP Driver.“I've been using WHOOP for years

to better understand my body, my recovery, and what it takes to perform at the highest level so it's exciting that fans will now have the opportunity to see driver data and have an insight to what we experience behind the wheel.”

Beginning in 2027, physiological data incorporated into broadcasts will introduce a new way for fans to experience the physical demands of Formula 1. Through real-time physiological data from participating drivers, fans will gain a closer look at how the body responds during competition, from the intensity of a race start to pivotal moments on the track. This is a natural expansion of previous broadcast integrations WHOOP has done, including the PGA Tour and major cycling races like Giro d'Italia, the Tour de France and the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series.

The technology will integrate physiological insights into the Formula 1 viewing experience, adding a human dimension alongside the technical data already central to the sport. Participating drivers will wear WHOOP on the bicep with a specially designed fire-resistant sleeve, enabling physiological monitoring during races.

Beyond capturing real-time physiological data in the midst of the action of the race, the partnership will explore the broader demands of performance across Formula 1, from drivers managing international travel, sleep and recovery to the teams working behind the scenes. By capturing continuous physiological data throughout the day and night, WHOOP can provide context around how the body responds to training, competition, travel and rest.

“Formula 1 has always been about pushing boundaries, and this partnership with WHOOP opens up an incredibly exciting new chapter for our sport,” said Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1.“Our aim is to, for the first time, bring fans even closer to understanding what our drivers experience physically and mentally during the most intense moments of a race. The opportunity to uncover new insights, tell new stories and showcase the human performance behind the visor, is truly groundbreaking. I can't wait to see these insights come to life through our broadcasts, giving fans a completely new way to experience Formula 1 while highlighting the incredible athleticism, resilience, and determination required to compete at the highest level of motorsport.”

The partnership was unveiled today in Las Vegas ahead of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, with WHOOP Founder and CEO Will Ahmed, Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali and Racing Bulls' driver Liam Lawson.

For more information about the WHOOP and Formula 1 partnership, visit the WHOOP Instagram or explore the PRESS KIT, featuring official imagery, video, executive interviews and additional partnership details.

WHOOP delivers a wearable membership to help people live healthier, longer lives and unlock extraordinary potential. Through a powerful 24/7 wearable with a 14-day battery life, WHOOP provides intelligent health guidance across sleep, recovery, strain, fitness, and longevity. The health platform includes an FDA-cleared ECG, a Healthspan longevity feature, Blood Pressure Insights, and Advanced Labs blood biomarker analysis. Research shows that people who wear WHOOP daily log more than 90 additional minutes of exercise per week, get over two extra hours of sleep, and have 10% higher heart rate variability.

Trusted by millions of members worldwide, including athletes, global leaders, military operators, executives, and artists, WHOOP has become a modern symbol of disciplined, intentional living. WHOOP was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston. The company has raised more than $900 million in venture capital, ships to 56 countries, and operates in six languages. To learn more or start a one-month free trial, visit whoop and connect with WHOOP on Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.