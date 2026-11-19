VinFast is gearing up to launch three brand-new electric scooters - Evo, Kyo, and Kinet - exclusively for the Indian market by 2027. We break down all the details of these upcoming EVs that pack a solid 165 km range.

Vietnam's leading electric vehicle maker VinFast plans to introduce three new electric scooters tailor-made for the Indian market by 2027. The company is basing these upcoming EVs on its existing Vietnamese models, but it will heavily tweak them to suit Indian roads and buyer needs.

VinFast is targeting different buyers with these three models: the entry-level Evo, the family-focused Kyo, and the high-performance Kinet. The EV maker is already aggressively setting up its dealership networks and charging infrastructure across multiple Indian states to support this massive launch.

VinFast is not just rebadging its global scooters for India. The company will heavily modify the chassis, exterior design, ground clearance, and underseat storage capacity to meet local demands. It is also considering fresh names for these Indian models. The final specs and prices are still under wraps, but the current Vietnamese versions give us a solid preview of their features.

VinFast will likely position this model as its most affordable, entry-level scooter in the Indian lineup. The Vietnamese version features a hub-mounted electric motor that generates 3 bhp power and hits a top speed of 70 kmph. It packs a 1.5 kWh LFP battery as standard, and buyers can add an extra 1.5 kWh battery pack if they want. A dual-battery setup delivers a solid 165 km range on a single charge. The scooter gets a front disc brake, 12-inch wheels, an LCD instrument display, and smartphone connectivity for vehicle tracking. You also get 12 liters of underseat storage even with two batteries onboard.

VinFast will position this as a mid-range scooter perfect for daily family use. The Vietnamese model gets a 3 kW (around 4 bhp) hub-mounted motor and shares the same 70 kmph top speed. Just like the Evo, it features a 1.5 kWh LFP battery with an option to plug in a second one. The dual-battery setup offers up to 160 km of range. Key features include 14-inch wheels, a Bluetooth-enabled TFT display, a smart key, and a hill-hold function that stops the scooter from rolling back on slopes. It also offers a practical 21 liters of underseat storage for your daily runs.

VinFast targets speed and performance enthusiasts with this premium model. The Vietnamese version packs a powerful 5.2 kW (around 7 bhp) hub-mounted motor paired with two 1.5 kWh LFP batteries. It can hit a top speed of 90 kmph and sprints from 0 to 50 kmph in just under 6 seconds. You get up to 145 km of range on a full charge. The feature list includes 14-inch wheels, a TFT display, smartphone connectivity, and 22 liters of storage space. A standard charger takes around 9 hours to juice it up from 0 to 100 percent.

VinFast will offer higher ground clearance and larger boot space across all three scooters to handle Indian road conditions better. The company might also tweak the motor output and battery setups specifically for India. Most importantly, VinFast plans to manufacture all three scooters locally in India. However, the EV maker has not revealed the exact localization levels for the components yet.

Launch Timeline and Rivals

VinFast aims to roll out these three electric scooters in the Indian market by 2027. The company is already laying the groundwork, having signed Letters of Intent with over 50 dealers across 34 cities in 15 states and union territories. It is actively building charging networks and after-sales service centers right now. Once launched, these upcoming scooters will give a tough fight to popular EVs like the TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, and Ather Rizta.