On the occasion of the birth anniversary (November 19) of India's first female Prime Minister, the Iron Lady Indira Gandhi, here is a special story of a Bengaluru-based actress who played her role extremely realistically on the silver screen. When the movie hit the screens, audiences and fans found it hard to believe that this actress played the role of Indira Gandhi. She breathed life into Indira's character so beautifully. Here is the complete story about this.

Which Movie? Which Actress?

The 2021 Hindi super hit spy thriller movie Bell Bottom starring Akshay Kumar. Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Lara Dutta. Lara Dutta grew up in Bengaluru itself and studied at St. Francis Xavier Girls' High School and Frank Anthony Public School here.

The Story Behind the Makeup and Hard Work!

National Award-winning prosthetic makeup artist Vikram Gaikwad gave Lara Dutta the look of Indira Gandhi using silicone makeup. Before shooting, Lara would dedicate about 3 to 4 hours every day to put on the makeup. When the movie's trailer released, no one could recognize her until Lara Dutta herself said, "It's me who appeared in the role of Indira."

The Real Connection Between Indira Gandhi and Lara's Family!

Lara Dutta's father, Wing Commander L.K. Dutta, had worked as Indira Gandhi's personal pilot when he was previously in the Indian Air Force. Having heard from her father since childhood about Indira Gandhi's discipline, walking style, and the gravity in her speech, it became easier for her to bring life to this role, Lara shared in interviews. Not only Lara Dutta, but even in the Kannada movie 'Head Bush' starring Daali Dhananjaya, actress Avantika Akerkar grabbed the attention of the Kannada audience by appearing in the role of Indira Gandhi. When Lara Dutta appeared in the Indira Gandhi getup with the makeup on, even her husband, tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi, was once stunned. "Seeing my wife in this look, even I got a little scared, she looked so realistically like Indira Gandhi," Mahesh Bhupathi had reacted, which Lara Dutta shared in an interview.

The Opportunity Came Through a Single Call!

When producer Jackky Bhagnani and director Ranjit Tiwari called Lara Dutta and said, "There is the role of Indira Gandhi in this movie, and you have to do it," Lara was initially surprised. Because there was no resemblance between Lara Dutta's facial features and Indira Gandhi's. Still, with the director's belief and the makeup artist's skill, this role created history.

The Importance of the Role in the Movie!

Based on the real 1984 plane hijack incident, the role of Indira Gandhi appears on screen for only about 10-15 minutes in this movie. But even in such a short duration, Lara Dutta excellently portrayed how the decisions of a bold leader would be, through her eye movements and voice modulation.