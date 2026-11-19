MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis at Italy's Augusta port fell by $1.17, or 1.2%, from the previous figure to $97.62 per barrel, oil market participants said.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light on a FOB basis decreased by $1.28, or 1.3%, to $93.65 per barrel.

The price of Russia's Urals crude fell by $1.09, or 1.6%, to $67.93 per barrel.

North Sea Dated Brent crude was down by $1.04, or 1.1%, at $92.11 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 assumes an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

According to the latest data from Trading Economics, Brent crude prices hovered around $92 per barrel on Thursday, remaining near their lowest levels since late August. Expectations of a significant global supply surplus outweighed renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), US commercial crude oil inventories rose by 3.38 million barrels in the week ended November 13, reaching 417.8 million barrels. The previous week saw an increase of 4.657 million barrels.

Gasoline inventories also increased by 5.192 million barrels, while distillate fuel inventories rose by 1.571 million barrels.

Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency forecasts a global oil supply surplus of around 2 million barrels per day in the current quarter. Goldman Sachs has also warned of a possible supply glut next year, Trading Economics reported.

Oil prices have fallen by around 20% since the beginning of the month amid the recovery of supplies from the Middle East, despite intermittent regional tensions. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has refrained from launching large-scale military strikes against Iran.