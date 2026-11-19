Azeri Light Falls Below $98 Per Barrel At Italian Port
At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light on a FOB basis decreased by $1.28, or 1.3%, to $93.65 per barrel.
The price of Russia's Urals crude fell by $1.09, or 1.6%, to $67.93 per barrel.
North Sea Dated Brent crude was down by $1.04, or 1.1%, at $92.11 per barrel.
Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 assumes an average oil price of $65 per barrel.
According to the latest data from Trading Economics, Brent crude prices hovered around $92 per barrel on Thursday, remaining near their lowest levels since late August. Expectations of a significant global supply surplus outweighed renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), US commercial crude oil inventories rose by 3.38 million barrels in the week ended November 13, reaching 417.8 million barrels. The previous week saw an increase of 4.657 million barrels.
Gasoline inventories also increased by 5.192 million barrels, while distillate fuel inventories rose by 1.571 million barrels.
Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency forecasts a global oil supply surplus of around 2 million barrels per day in the current quarter. Goldman Sachs has also warned of a possible supply glut next year, Trading Economics reported.
Oil prices have fallen by around 20% since the beginning of the month amid the recovery of supplies from the Middle East, despite intermittent regional tensions. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has refrained from launching large-scale military strikes against Iran.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment