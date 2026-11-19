AZ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Global Account Manager at AirBorn Inc., A Molex Company, Brings Customer Intimacy, Curiosity, and a Commitment to Lifting Others to the Aerospace and Defense Supply ChainScottsdale, Arizona – Rochelle Demers is a seasoned sales and account management professional who serves as a Territory Manager and Global Account Manager at AirBorn Inc., A Molex Company. In this role, she manages one of the company's largest defense-related customer accounts. Her focus rests on long-term strategic relationships, complex contract negotiations, and sustained business growth. She is recognized for combining technical sales expertise with strong customer engagement, particularly in high-stakes, highly engineered environments.Rochelle's career spans more than a decade in the electronic components and aerospace and defense supply chain industry. Along the way, she has held progressive leadership roles across several organizations, including ODU-USA, Amphenol, Astrex Electronics, and Interstate Connecting Components. Through these positions, she developed expertise in territory sales strategy, distribution channel management, technical product consulting, and regional sales leadership. Her work has consistently involved identifying new business opportunities, driving product adoption, and collaborating closely with engineering and operations teams to meet customer requirements. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Toronto, and she speaks both English and French.Her professional philosophy centers on customer intimacy, trust-building, and continuous learning. These principles took shape early in her career, when she taught herself technical product knowledge while working in customer service roles. Rochelle attributes her success in electronic manufacturing to building trust and solving problems. In her view, the role is not simply about selling products but about understanding the technical and business challenges customers face and bringing together the right people and solutions to help them succeed. She credits curiosity, reliability, and a constant willingness to learn as the qualities that have shaped her path.The best career advice Rochelle has received is to believe in her abilities, stay curious, and not be afraid to take up space. She also carries forward the idea that anyone who is not learning something every day is in the wrong job, along with the reminder that the worst anyone can do is say no. Working in a field that has traditionally been male-dominated, she recognized early on that preparation and confidence were essential. Rather than trying to fit a stereotype, she concentrated on technical knowledge and strong relationships, and came to see authenticity and expertise as powerful leadership qualities.For young women entering electronics manufacturing, Rochelle hopes to show that there is no single path to success. Whether someone is an engineer, a salesperson, a technician, or an executive, she emphasizes that their perspective matters. She encourages women to ask questions, take on challenges outside their comfort zone, and never underestimate the value they bring to the table. Her guidance also includes finding mentors, building a strong network, and treating a unique perspective as an asset. Success, as she describes it, comes from continuous learning, resilience, and supporting others along the way.Rochelle sees innovation as one of the greatest opportunities in her field today. Advancements driven by aerospace, defense, artificial intelligence, medical technology, and automation make this an exciting time for the industry, since the components and technologies her company provides are enabling the next generation of products and solutions. At the same time, she notes that navigating an increasingly complex global supply chain while meeting expectations for speed, quality, and reliability remains a significant challenge. She also points to a tremendous opportunity to bring more diverse perspectives into the industry, because evolving technology calls for people with different backgrounds and experiences to solve increasingly complex problems.The values that guide Rochelle are believing in her abilities, staying curious, and having the confidence to take up space. She has built her career by embracing new challenges, asking questions, and trusting that her perspective adds value to every organization and team she joins. To her, being influential has little to do with titles or recognition and everything to do with the impact a person has on those around them. That impact includes helping customers solve problems, supporting a team, mentoring others, and creating opportunities for those who follow. Her aspiration is to leave the electronics manufacturing industry stronger than she found it.Family and service are closely linked in Rochelle's outlook. One of the most important lessons she teaches her children is that doing good for others tends to come back around. Her goal as a mother was never for her daughters to follow in her footsteps, but for them to have the confidence to create their own path. She brings that philosophy to work by lifting up colleagues. She holds firmly to the conviction that when people invest in one another and help each other grow, everyone succeeds, and that a team's success reflects well on all of its members.Beyond her corporate responsibilities, Rochelle is active in professional and community initiatives that reflect her commitment to mentorship, leadership, and service. She is a member of Women in Manufacturing and the Association of United States Army. In Arizona, she sits on the Board of the nonprofit Mother's Grace, and she also volunteers with Girls with Heart.Through technical depth, genuine relationships, and a steady belief in the power of lifting others, Rochelle has built a career defined by trust and lasting impact. By showing that confidence, curiosity, and authenticity are leadership strengths, she offers a meaningful example for women at every stage of their careers. In an industry shaped by innovation and complexity, the steady and generous leadership of Rochelle Demers continues to strengthen the people and partnerships around her.Learn More about Rochelle Demers:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women: Rochelle Demers Builds Trust Through Technical Expertise and Lasting Partnerships in Manufacturing News Provided By Influential Women November 19, 2026, 05:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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