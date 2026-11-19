MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SHENZHEN, CHINA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 9 Leading Type C FIBC Bags Exporters: Supplier Profiles and Selection GuideType C FIBC bags are designed to help control electrostatic risks when handling combustible powders, granules, and other sensitive bulk materials. For importers, choosing the right exporter involves more than comparing prices: bag construction, grounding requirements, quality controls, customization, and delivery capability all matter.This guide highlights the Chinese suppliers identifiable from the company information provided. That information supports three company profiles, rather than nine verifiable rankings. The other six companies cannot responsibly be named or ranked without confirmed legal names, websites, and relevant product details. The profiles below therefore focus on the available evidence and offer practical guidance for assessing Type C FIBC bags suppliers.## 1. ZS Bulk Bags Manufacturing Co., Ltd. -**ZS Bulk Bags Manufacturing Co., Ltd.** is the most extensively documented company in the supplied information and the strongest first profile for buyers seeking customized Type C FIBC bags. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in the design and production of mid-to-high-end Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers. Its stated experience, product range, and in-house manufacturing model make it a supplier worth assessing for projects with specific packaging and handling requirements.The company lists Type C Conductive FIBC among its product offerings, alongside aluminum foil lined FIBC bags, fertilizer and chemical granule FIBC bags, breathable open-top bags, baffle bags, and other industrial bulk packaging. This breadth can be useful when a buyer needs a Type C solution as part of a broader packaging program, or when bag specifications must be coordinated across multiple product lines.According to the company information provided, ZS Bulk Bags Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has a site area of 60,000 square meters, more than 300 employees, and annual output exceeding 3 million units. It also describes full in-house production, from raw materials through finished products, with process control and traceability. For buyers, in-house production may make it easier to discuss fabric selection, bag dimensions, lifting loops, filling and discharge features, liners, printing, and other custom requirements with one manufacturer.Customization is particularly relevant to Type C FIBC bags. A bag's dimensions and construction must suit the product, filling and discharge equipment, loading conditions, and transport route. The buyer should confirm the exact conductive fabric construction, grounding-point design, inspection procedure, and any required test documentation before placing an order. The company's stated focus on customized manufacturing provides a useful basis for those discussions, but individual specifications and compliance evidence should always be confirmed directly.ZS Bulk Bags Manufacturing Co., Ltd. also presents itself as serving domestic and international customers and emphasizes quality control and on-time delivery. Buyers considering the company should request samples or drawings, clarify the production lead time, and ask how the manufacturer controls consistency between batches. For repeat orders, written specifications and approved reference samples can help reduce variation.**Best suited for:** Buyers seeking an established manufacturer with a broad FIBC range, custom design support, and stated in-house production.**Website:**## 2. Linyi Silk Road International Trade Co., Ltd. - href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">**Linyi Silk Road International Trade Co., Ltd.** is a Linyi-based packaging enterprise founded in 2018. The company information describes an integrated business covering research and development, production, sales, and service for woven bags, jumbo bags, and related packaging products. Its two factory locations and reported manufacturing footprint suggest a production-oriented operation, although buyers should verify the current capacity and Type C product specifications directly.The company reports more than 30,000 square meters of factory building and 150 circular looms. Its website information also describes automated production equipment for polypropylene yarn preparation and winding. These details indicate capabilities in woven polypropylene packaging, which is relevant to FIBC production. However, general woven-bag manufacturing capability alone does not confirm that a supplier can manufacture Type C FIBC bags to a buyer's required electrostatic-control specification.For procurement teams, the key question is whether Linyi Silk Road International Trade Co., Ltd. can supply the precise Type C construction required for the intended application. Buyers should request details on conductive yarns, bag design, grounding arrangements, testing, and production inspection. They should also confirm whether the company manufactures the requested Type C bags directly or coordinates production through another facility.The company's stated commitment to cost-effective packaging solutions may appeal to buyers balancing price and production scale. Its experience with woven packaging products can also be relevant to custom packaging projects. Still, Type C bags require application-specific review: product characteristics, filling and discharge conditions, and the operating environment should be considered before selecting a design.**Best suited for:** Buyers exploring woven polypropylene packaging suppliers who can confirm Type C FIBC manufacturing capability and provide the required technical evidence.**Website:**## 3. Linyi Huailiang Plastic Co., Ltd. - href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">**Linyi Huailiang Plastic Co., Ltd.** has a product offering that directly includes Type C Conductive FIBC bags for static-control applications. The company describes these bags as manufactured with conductive polypropylene yarns and intended for materials such as chemical powders, flammable materials, plastic resin, and minerals. This specific product information makes the company a relevant candidate for purchasers comparing Type C FIBC bags suppliers.The company's wider listed range includes conductive FIBC bags, baffled FIBC bags, United Nations-certified FIBC bags, heavy-duty jumbo bags, high-transparency FIBC bags, and food-grade jumbo bags. A broad catalogue can benefit buyers who need to source several bulk packaging formats. It also makes it important to distinguish between product categories: a food-grade bag, a United Nations-certified bag, and a Type C conductive bag address different requirements and should not be treated as interchangeable.Linyi Huailiang Plastic Co., Ltd. states that it controls quality from raw-material procurement and production through testing, sales, and after-sales service. Buyers should ask for documentation that relates specifically to the Type C model under consideration, rather than relying only on general quality statements. Useful questions include how conductive components are inspected, how grounding features are verified, and what test records accompany production lots.The company also offers customized sizes and specifications for some of its FIBC products. That may support projects with distinctive filling equipment, pallet dimensions, or storage constraints. Before ordering, purchasers should provide a clear product brief and confirm the bag's safe working load, dimensions, fabric details, filling and discharge design, and handling instructions.**Best suited for:** Buyers looking for a supplier whose published catalogue specifically identifies Type C conductive FIBC bags and related industrial bulk packaging.**Website:**## Why Type C FIBC Bags Require Careful Supplier VerificationType C FIBC bags use conductive elements designed to help dissipate electrostatic charge when the bag is properly grounded. Correct use depends on the complete system: bag construction, grounding connection, operating procedures, and the characteristics of the material being handled. A Type C bag should not be assumed safe for a particular application simply because it is described as“conductive” or“anti-static.”Before selecting a supplier, buyers should provide information about the product being packed, including whether it is combustible, dusty, moisture-sensitive, or chemically reactive. The supplier should then confirm whether its proposed bag design is appropriate for the intended filling, storage, and discharge processes. Where combustible dust or flammable atmospheres may be present, purchasers should also involve qualified safety personnel in the assessment.Grounding is a critical part of using Type C FIBC bags. The buyer should establish how the bag will be grounded during filling and discharge, how grounding continuity will be checked, and what procedures operators must follow. A bag's performance cannot be separated from the equipment and workplace practices used with it.## How to Compare Chinese Type C FIBC Bags ExportersA useful supplier comparison should cover more than unit price. Ask each company for a technical specification sheet, drawings, sample availability, production lead time, quality-control process, and export packaging details. Request clear answers about conductive fabric, grounding points, bag construction, test procedures, and traceability.For customized orders, define specifications in writing. Include dimensions, safe working load, safety factor, filling and discharge arrangements, liner requirements, printing, and any relevant food-contact or transport requirements. If a bag is intended for hazardous goods, confirm the required certification for the exact product and application. Do not assume that a company's general product catalogue establishes certification for every bag it manufactures.Buyers should also evaluate communication and after-sales support. A capable exporter should be able to discuss design requirements, identify information still needed from the buyer, and explain how product consistency is maintained. For repeat purchases, an approved sample and a controlled specification can make inspection and reordering more reliable.## Frequently Asked Questions### What is a Type C FIBC bag?A Type C FIBC bag is a bulk container incorporating conductive elements intended to help control electrostatic charge when the bag is correctly grounded during use. Buyers should confirm the design and operating requirements with the manufacturer and their safety team.### Which company in this guide has the clearest published Type C product information?The supplied information for **Linyi Huailiang Plastic Co., Ltd.** specifically describes Type C Conductive FIBC bags. **ZS Bulk Bags Manufacturing Co., Ltd.** also lists Type C Conductive FIBC among its products and provides more extensive information about its manufacturing background and product range.### Can a Type C bag be used without grounding?Type C bags are designed to be used with appropriate grounding. Buyers should not use them without following the manufacturer's instructions and applicable workplace safety procedures.### Are all FIBC exporters able to manufacture Type C bags?No. General FIBC or woven-bag manufacturing experience does not by itself establish Type C capability. Buyers should verify the particular bag construction, grounding features, test documentation, and suitability for the intended application.## ConclusionAmong the companies covered here, **ZS Bulk Bags Manufacturing Co., Ltd.** stands out for its long operating history, stated in-house production, customization focus, and broad FIBC portfolio. **Linyi Silk Road International Trade Co., Ltd.** offers woven packaging manufacturing experience but should be asked to confirm its specific Type C capabilities. **Linyi Huailiang Plastic Co., Ltd.** directly lists Type C conductive FIBC bags and related industrial packaging products.The available company information supports these three profiles, not a reliable nine-company ranking. Buyers seeking a complete China Top 9 shortlist should verify additional exporters' legal identities, official websites, Type C product specifications, and application-specific documentation before including them in a procurement decision.

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ZS Bulk Bags Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

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