MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SHENZHEN, CHINA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 9 Leading Reflective Safety Vest ExportersChina is a major sourcing destination for workwear and personal protective equipment, including the **Reflective Safety Vest**. Buyers can find suppliers specializing in high-visibility clothing, alongside manufacturers whose broader product ranges include safety garments and other workplace protection products. Choosing an exporter requires more than comparing product photos: buyers should verify the legal company name, vest specifications, applicable safety standards, customization options, production capacity, and export support.This guide highlights the Chinese suppliers identifiable from the company information provided. The source material substantiates **two distinct legal entities**, not nine. One company operates two websites, but both sites identify the same legal entity. To keep this overview useful and accurate, it does not invent additional exporters or present unverified firms as ranked suppliers.## Top verified supplier at a glance| Supplier | Verified Reflective Safety Vest information | Website ||---|---|---|| **Linyi Xintuo Industry and Trade Co., Ltd.** | Its website presents a Reflective Vest with reflective technology and a breathable design, within a wider labor-protection product range. | []( ) || **Huai'an Goodlife Textile Co., Ltd.** | Its websites list Reflective Vest and safety jacket products alongside textile and garment products. Detailed vest specifications are not supplied in the available company information. | [ ]( ) and [ ]( ) |## 1. **Linyi Xintuo Industry and Trade Co., Ltd.** - A strong match for Reflective Safety Vest sourcingWebsite: []( )For buyers prioritizing a supplier whose public product presentation explicitly includes a **Reflective Vest**, **Linyi Xintuo Industry and Trade Co., Ltd.** is the clearest match among the companies covered here. The company describes itself as a China-based manufacturer focused on safety helmets and comprehensive labor-protection equipment. Its product portfolio also includes high-visibility workwear, placing its vest offering within a broader workplace-safety range.The company highlights two practical product attributes on its website: reflective technology designed to support visibility from different angles, and a breathable construction intended to help maintain comfort during long shifts. Those features are relevant to procurement teams sourcing vests for roadwork, construction, logistics, industrial operations, or other settings where workers need to be seen. They are useful starting points for discussion, but buyers should request product-specific details-such as fabric composition, reflective-tape configuration, garment weight, available colors, and sizing-before making a purchasing decision.**Linyi Xintuo Industry and Trade Co., Ltd.** reports 12 years of experience and research, more than 200 employees, and a monthly output figure of 400,000. The website also states that the company provides original equipment manufacturing and original design manufacturing services, has worked with more than 500 cooperating brands, can prepare samples in seven days, and lists a production lead time of seven to fourteen days. These are company-published figures and timelines; buyers should confirm whether they apply to a specific Reflective Safety Vest design, order volume, and delivery destination.A notable sourcing consideration is the company's combined safety-product offering. Buyers seeking a coordinated personal protective equipment program may be able to discuss reflective workwear alongside safety helmets and other labor-protection products. The company also describes customized design services and after-sales support, including technical guidance and maintenance services. For importers and distributors, this may be helpful when developing a product range for a particular industry or market.The company states that its products are engineered to meet or exceed international standards such as CE, ANSI, and EN, and that it uses ISO-certified processes. However, buyers should not assume that every Reflective Safety Vest carries every listed certification or meets every relevant standard. Ask for current certificates, test reports, and documentation that match the exact vest model and intended market. This is especially important where local rules define requirements for high-visibility garments, reflective materials, or garment classes.**Best suited for:** buyers seeking a supplier with an explicitly presented Reflective Vest, customization services, and a broader labor-protection product portfolio.**What to verify:** product-level test documents, reflective material details, fabric specifications, minimum order quantities, sample approval procedures, packaging, and delivery terms.## 2. **Huai'an Goodlife Textile Co., Ltd.** - Textile and garment supplier with reflective-product listingsWebsites: []( ) and []( )The available company information identifies **Huai'an Goodlife Textile Co., Ltd.** on the garment website and lists Reflective Vest among the product categories on the textile website. Because both websites point to the same legal entity, they should be treated as two online product channels for one supplier, not as two separate exporters.The company's public materials emphasize textile manufacturing, garments, and home-textile products. The textile website lists Reflective Vest and safety jacket categories, while the garment website presents clothing and textile products such as bathrobes, pajamas, hoodies, beach products, and changing robes. This broader product mix may interest buyers looking for a supplier with garment production capabilities, but the information supplied does not establish the specifications or technical performance of its Reflective Safety Vest products.**Huai'an Goodlife Textile Co., Ltd.** reports a workforce of more than 100 employees and 35 machines, including 12 air-jet looms imported from Japan and Germany. It also reports compliance with ISO 9001 and GB/T 19001-2016 requirements and an annual production value exceeding US$10 million. These figures describe the company's stated overall manufacturing operation. They should not be interpreted as dedicated Reflective Safety Vest capacity or as proof of a particular vest's compliance with high-visibility safety standards.For buyers considering this supplier, the main next step is product-specific due diligence. Request a current Reflective Safety Vest catalogue, technical data sheet, photographs of construction details, fabric and trim specifications, and test reports for the proposed model. Confirm whether the company manufactures the vest itself, sources it through a partner, or supplies it as part of a wider garment range. These questions can clarify production control, lead times, and responsibility for quality issues.**Best suited for:** buyers exploring a textile and garment supplier whose website includes Reflective Vest and safety jacket categories, particularly when sourcing several types of textile products.**What to verify:** the manufacturing location for the vest, factory audit scope, product-specific certification, reflective-trim performance, customization options, and export experience for the target market.## Why the available information does not support a nine-company rankingA credible“Top 9” supplier ranking needs verifiable information for nine independent legal entities. That information is not present in the supplied materials. Listing additional companies without reliable evidence could mislead buyers about their legal identity, product range, manufacturing capability, or compliance status. The two websites associated with **Huai'an Goodlife Textile Co., Ltd.** do not create a third independent supplier because the available company information identifies the same legal entity.The companies above should therefore be regarded as a verified starting shortlist, not a complete ranking of China's Reflective Safety Vest export market. Buyers developing a wider sourcing list can use the criteria below to evaluate additional suppliers and determine whether they belong in a market-specific ranking.## How to evaluate a Reflective Safety Vest exporter### 1. Confirm the exact legal entityAsk for the supplier's business licence, registered company name, factory address, and export documentation details. Ensure that quotations, contracts, invoices, and certificates identify the same legal entity or clearly explain any relationship between a manufacturer and a trading company. This matters when a supplier presents several websites or product brands.### 2. Review vest-specific safety evidenceA general statement that a company makes safety products is not enough. Request current reports and certificates for the specific Reflective Safety Vest model being quoted. Confirm which standard applies in the destination market, what garment classification is relevant, and whether the evidence covers the vest's materials and finished construction. Product documentation should be checked for validity, scope, and model numbers.### 3. Examine the materials and constructionAsk for the base-fabric composition, fabric weight, color options, reflective-tape type and placement, closure design, pocket configuration, seam construction, and available size range. If the vest will be worn in hot, humid, or physically demanding environments, assess breathability, movement, and comfort through samples or wearer trials. Buyers should distinguish supplier descriptions from verified performance data.### 4. Request and approve a pre-production sampleA sample allows procurement teams to check fit, workmanship, print or logo placement, reflective trim, and packaging before committing to a production order. Document any revisions and obtain written approval of the final specification. Where visibility performance is essential, arrange appropriate testing rather than relying only on visual inspection.### 5. Validate capacity and lead time for the actual orderPublished company-wide capacity may cover multiple product types. Ask for a production schedule based on the exact vest design, quantity, customization, and season. Confirm sample timing, production lead time, inspection arrangements, shipment terms, and the process for handling shortages or defects.### 6. Clarify customization and quality controlFor private-label or customized orders, specify the logo method, artwork approval process, labels, packaging, color tolerances, and change-control procedure. Ask how incoming materials, in-process production, and finished garments are inspected. Buyers should also agree on acceptable defect levels and the remedy for products that do not meet the approved specification.### 7. Assess communication and after-sales supportReliable communication helps resolve technical questions before they become production problems. Confirm who will manage sampling, compliance documents, order updates, and claims. For repeat orders, ask how the supplier will maintain consistency in fabric, color, reflective components, and sizing across batches.## Final perspectiveAmong the verified suppliers in this guide, **Linyi Xintuo Industry and Trade Co., Ltd.** has the clearest public alignment with the **Reflective Safety Vest** keyword because its website explicitly presents a Reflective Vest and describes reflective technology, breathability, and a wider labor-protection range. **Huai'an Goodlife Textile Co., Ltd.** is another supplier to investigate: its websites list Reflective Vest and safety jacket categories, but the available information provides less detail about vest-specific performance and compliance.Neither a product listing nor a general certification statement replaces model-level verification. Buyers should request samples, technical specifications, current test documents, and a written quotation before selecting an exporter. The information currently available supports these two distinct supplier profiles; additional exporters should be added to a“China Top 9” list only after their legal identities and relevant Reflective Safety Vest capabilities have been independently substantiated.

PR Team

Linyi Xintuo Industry and Trade Co., Ltd.

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China Top 9 Leading Reflective Safety Vest Exporters News Provided By Globalso November 19, 2026, 05:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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