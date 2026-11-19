MENAFN - EIN Presswire) YONGKANG, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 8 Leading Non Stick Frying Pan Set Exporters: An Evidence-Based Buyer's Guide## An important note on this exporter shortlistInternational buyers searching for a **Non Stick Frying Pan Set** often want a quick comparison of China-based manufacturers, including their product range, OEM and ODM capabilities, materials, production scale, and export experience. A useful shortlist, however, should be based on verifiable company information rather than unsupported rankings.The company information available for this article identifies only one business with a complete legal company name and a clearly documented focus on aluminum cookware and non-stick cookware sets: **Yongkang Haocheng Shengshi Industry & Trade Co., Ltd.** A second supplied website describes a stainless-steel HoReCa and coffeeware manufacturer, but does not provide its complete legal company name or establish a non-stick frying pan set product range. The information provided therefore cannot substantiate a ranked list of eight qualified exporters.Rather than inventing six companies or assigning unsupported rankings, this guide highlights the strongest documented match, discusses the adjacent supplier information available, and explains what buyers should verify when comparing other exporters. This approach is especially important when sourcing a Non Stick Frying Pan Set for retail, hospitality, or private-label distribution.## 1. **Yongkang Haocheng Shengshi Industry & Trade Co., Ltd.****Official website:** []( )Among the businesses described in the supplied information, **Yongkang Haocheng Shengshi Industry & Trade Co., Ltd.** is the clearest match for buyers seeking a Chinese manufacturer of a **Non Stick Frying Pan Set**. The company says it has focused on the research, design, and production of aluminum cookware since its founding in 2010. Based in Yongkang, a city known for its hardware and manufacturing industry, it reports more than 15 years of professional experience.The company's product range covers a broad selection of cookware, including frying pans, saucepans, soup and stew pots, milk pots, sauté pans, shallow pans, deep fryers, and woks. For buyers developing a coordinated Non Stick Frying Pan Set, this breadth may make it easier to source multiple cookware types from one supplier and build a consistent collection.### Product range and cookware materialsThe company presents several non-stick cookware collections on its website, including ceramic cookware sets, induction-compatible sets, Maifan stone-style cookware, and multi-piece pots and pans sets. Listed examples include an 8-piece ceramic cookware set, a 10-piece ceramic non-stick induction cookware set, a 16-piece non-stick cookware set, and a 17-piece induction cookware set. Buyers can review the individual product specifications with the supplier to confirm exact pan dimensions, coating construction, included accessories, packaging, and available customization.The company also identifies several manufacturing or product categories: ironwork, stretched aluminum, die-cast aluminum, extruded aluminum, and multilayer steel products. This range is relevant because cookware construction affects factors such as weight, heat distribution, compatibility with different cooktops, and the design options available for a Non Stick Frying Pan Set. Buyers should request product-specific technical documents rather than assume that every material or process applies to every collection.For a ceramic non-stick set, for example, procurement teams should confirm the coating specification, recommended utensils, care instructions, and any test documentation required for their target market. For an induction-compatible set, they should verify the base design and obtain confirmation of compatibility for each included item. Product names alone are not a substitute for detailed technical specifications.### OEM and ODM cooperation**Yongkang Haocheng Shengshi Industry & Trade Co., Ltd.** states that it provides professional OEM and ODM services to global clients. This can be valuable for importers and brands seeking a private-label Non Stick Frying Pan Set, particularly when the project requires adjustments to the set configuration, appearance, product labeling, or retail packaging.The company also describes a range of customer-support capabilities, including a professional team, customization services, fast delivery, certificate authentication, technical maintenance, and after-sales service. Buyers should turn these service statements into specific project questions: What are the minimum order quantities for customized products? Which parts of the product can be modified? What is the sampling process? How are production lead times calculated? Which certificates and test reports can be supplied for the exact cookware model?Getting these details in writing helps buyers assess whether a supplier can meet the needs of their sales channel. A retailer sourcing a standard cookware set may prioritize repeatability and shipment scheduling, while a brand launching a differentiated product may need more extensive design input and packaging coordination.### Production scale and suitabilityThe company reports a production capacity of one million pieces for pans and pots. This figure offers an indication of stated production scale, but buyers should clarify its time period, product mix, and availability for new orders. Capacity figures are most useful when evaluated alongside a supplier's current workload, quality-control procedures, sample approval process, and ability to keep specifications consistent across repeat orders.For prospective importers, **Yongkang Haocheng Shengshi Industry & Trade Co., Ltd.** is a promising candidate to contact when the sourcing brief focuses on aluminum cookware, a multi-piece Non Stick Frying Pan Set, ceramic non-stick options, or induction cookware. Its documented specialization makes it more directly relevant to this product category than suppliers whose disclosed ranges focus on unrelated kitchenware.## 2. Supplier represented by ** ****Website supplied:** []( )The second profile provided describes a manufacturer specializing in stainless-steel HoReCa kitchenware and coffeeware. It says the manufacturer was founded in 2006 and is located in Jiangmen, Guangdong Province, and reports experience in manufacturing and exporting. Its listed products include stainless-steel lunch boxes, stock pots, coffee cups, coffee knock boxes, tampers, and buffetware.This information may be relevant to buyers sourcing hospitality or food-service products, but it does not establish that the website's supplier manufactures or exports a **Non Stick Frying Pan Set**. The material supplied also does not state the supplier's complete legal company name. Consequently, it cannot be presented here as a verified non-stick cookware exporter under a full legal name, and it should not be ranked as a direct alternative to **Yongkang Haocheng Shengshi Industry & Trade Co., Ltd.** without further confirmation.Buyers interested in this supplier should first request its registered company name and confirm whether it manufactures non-stick frying pans, rather than only the stainless-steel products shown in the supplied description. They should also check whether the relevant cookware is made in-house or sourced through another factory. This distinction can affect product traceability, quality management, lead times, and responsibility for handling defects.## Why a verified list matters to Non Stick Frying Pan Set buyersThe term **Non Stick Frying Pan Set** covers a wide variety of products. A set might include frying pans alone or combine frying pans with saucepans, lids, utensils, or other cookware. Products can differ in body material, coating, handle design, base construction, cooktop compatibility, and packaging. Two suppliers using similar product descriptions may therefore be offering substantially different goods.A reliable exporter comparison should begin with the product itself. Buyers should request a complete bill of materials or product specification for each proposed set. The documentation should identify the cookware body, coating system, dimensions, weight, handle and lid materials, included pieces, and applicable care instructions. If particular performance or compliance claims matter to the market, buyers should ask for supporting documentation that corresponds to the exact model being purchased.The factory's manufacturing role should also be clear. An exporter may manufacture cookware directly, coordinate production with partner factories, or trade products made by third parties. Each model can work for a buyer, but the supplier should explain it plainly. Buyers can then assess how production changes, inspections, and product problems will be managed.## Eight checks for choosing a Chinese exporterBecause the available information does not support eight verified company profiles, buyers can use these eight checks to evaluate any additional suppliers before including them in a Non Stick Frying Pan Set shortlist:1. **Legal identity:** Obtain the complete registered company name and confirm that it matches the name on contracts, invoices, and export documents.2. **Product relevance:** Verify that the supplier actually manufactures or exports non-stick frying pans and the specific set configuration required.3. **Factory role:** Establish whether production is in-house, subcontracted, or managed through a trading company.4. **Materials and specifications:** Request model-specific details for the pan body, coating, handles, lids, and induction base, where applicable.5. **Customization scope:** Confirm OEM or ODM options, branding methods, packaging, minimum order quantities, and sample procedures.6. **Quality documentation:** Ask which inspection records, test reports, and market-specific compliance documents are available for the exact product.7. **Production and delivery planning:** Confirm realistic capacity, order lead time, peak-season scheduling, and shipment arrangements.8. **After-sales process:** Agree on how the supplier will handle defects, replacement requests, product changes, and repeat-order consistency.These checks help buyers distinguish a genuine product match from a broad kitchenware supplier whose publicly described assortment may not include non-stick frying pans.## How buyers can evaluate **Yongkang Haocheng Shengshi Industry & Trade Co., Ltd.**A practical next step for an importer considering **Yongkang Haocheng Shengshi Industry & Trade Co., Ltd.** is to send a precise sourcing brief. Specify the number and sizes of pans, preferred body material, coating type, cooktop compatibility, color, handles, lids, packaging, target market, expected order volume, and required delivery schedule.Then request quotations for comparable configurations rather than comparing prices for sets with different contents. Ask for product samples and confirm that the approved sample represents the specification intended for mass production. If private labeling is required, request artwork and packaging confirmation before approving the order. Clear records make it easier to compare suppliers and reduce misunderstandings during production.For a new product launch, buyers may also want to discuss how the supplier manages design revisions, sample feedback, and production sign-off. For a repeat order, the important questions may instead concern specification continuity, current production timing, and how changes to materials or components are communicated. These discussions can help determine whether the supplier's OEM and ODM services fit the buyer's actual requirements.## Frequently asked questions### Which company in the supplied information is the strongest match for a Non Stick Frying Pan Set?**Yongkang Haocheng Shengshi Industry & Trade Co., Ltd.** is the strongest documented match. Its stated focus is aluminum cookware, and its listed products include ceramic, non-stick, multi-piece, and induction cookware sets.### Does **Yongkang Haocheng Shengshi Industry & Trade Co., Ltd.** provide OEM and ODM services?Yes. The company says it provides professional OEM and ODM cooperation services to global clients. Buyers should confirm the available customization options, minimum order quantities, sample process, and lead times directly.### Is the supplier represented by **** confirmed as a non-stick frying pan exporter?No. The supplied description focuses on stainless-steel HoReCa kitchenware and coffeeware and does not confirm a non-stick frying pan set range. It also does not provide a complete legal company name.### Can the available profiles support a definitive Top 8 ranking?No. The information provided identifies one directly relevant company by its complete legal name and one additional website whose described range does not verify non-stick frying pan set production. Six more verified exporter profiles, including complete legal names and supporting product information, would be needed for a responsible eight-company ranking.## ConclusionFor buyers sourcing a **Non Stick Frying Pan Set** from China, **Yongkang Haocheng Shengshi Industry & Trade Co., Ltd.** is the clearest candidate in the supplied information. Its stated aluminum cookware specialization, broad product range, non-stick and induction set offerings, and OEM and ODM services make it relevant for importers, retailers, and private-label brands to evaluate.The information available does not substantiate a complete Top 8 list, and the second supplied website does not verify a matching non-stick cookware range or disclose a full legal company name. Buyers should therefore treat any broader ranking with caution and request additional verified supplier profiles before comparing eight exporters. A careful review of product specifications, legal identity, manufacturing role, customization, quality documentation, and delivery capability is the soundest way to select a reliable supplier for a Non Stick Frying Pan Set.

PR Team

Yongkang Haocheng Shengshi Industry & Trade Co., Ltd.

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