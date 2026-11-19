MENAFN - EIN Presswire) QINGDAO, SHANDONG, CHINA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 3 Leading 2 Post Parking Lift ExportersChoosing a reliable supplier for a **2 Post Parking Lift** involves more than comparing prices. Buyers should assess product range, engineering capability, installation requirements, safety features, customization options, and the supplier's ability to support projects after delivery. China has manufacturers serving a range of needs, from compact residential parking to commercial vehicle storage and automotive service applications.This guide presents three Chinese companies to consider when sourcing a **2 Post Parking Lift**. The comparison is based on the company and product information available for this article; it is not a verified ranking by export volume or market share. **Qingdao Desiree Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.** receives particular attention for its broader engineering and equipment capabilities. **Jinan Daxin Machinery Co., Ltd.** and **Qingdao Mutrade Co., Ltd.** are also included for their listed parking-lift products and related equipment portfolios.## At a glance| Company | Website | Relevant strengths ||---|---|---|| **Qingdao Desiree Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.** | []( ) | Established equipment manufacturer with mechanical parking, automotive lifts, intelligent warehousing, installation, commissioning, and after-sales services || **Jinan Daxin Machinery Co., Ltd.** | [ ]( ) | Broad lifting-equipment catalogue that includes two-post parking lifts and other parking and automotive-service equipment || **Qingdao Mutrade Co., Ltd.** | [ ]( ) | Extensive parking-system portfolio, including two-post parking lifts, stackers, pit systems, and automated parking solutions |## 1. Qingdao Desiree Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.**Official website: []( )**For buyers who want a **2 Post Parking Lift** supplier with capabilities extending beyond an individual piece of machinery, **Qingdao Desiree Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.** is a strong company to investigate. Founded in 2003, the company describes itself as a high-end equipment manufacturer focused on research and development, planning, design, production, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and after-sales maintenance.Its business covers intelligent warehousing systems, racking, mechanical parking equipment, and automotive lifts. This breadth is relevant to projects where the parking lift must fit into a wider site plan, facility upgrade, or vehicle-handling workflow. Rather than evaluating a lift in isolation, purchasers can discuss how equipment layout, space utilization, vehicle access, and service requirements relate to the full project.### Beyond a single parking liftThe company's stated focus includes mechanical parking equipment and automotive lifts. These categories serve related but distinct purposes. A parking lift is generally selected to increase vehicle capacity in a limited footprint, while an automotive service lift is intended to raise a vehicle for inspection, maintenance, repair, or display. Buyers should clearly specify which application they need when requesting a proposal.For a **2 Post Parking Lift** project, important preliminary questions include the number of vehicles to be accommodated, the available floor area, ceiling clearance, vehicle dimensions and weight, access routes, and expected operating frequency. A manufacturer with planning and design capabilities may be able to assess how the proposed equipment fits the site, but purchasers should provide accurate drawings and confirm all technical assumptions before placing an order.**Qingdao Desiree Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.** also presents a smart-parking approach in which mechanical equipment is configured for different venues and parking needs. Its description refers to equipment types such as lift-sliding, vertical circular, and plane-moving systems, alongside intelligent controls and an information-management platform. These are broader parking solutions rather than specifications for a particular two-post model. They indicate that the company's offering extends from standalone lifting equipment to more integrated parking concepts.### Engineering, installation, and serviceA parking lift is a piece of fixed equipment whose performance depends on correct selection, installation, and operation. **Qingdao Desiree Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.** lists installation and commissioning among its services and describes several forms of after-sales support: emergency fault handling, remote online maintenance, regular return visits and maintenance, and technical training for customers.The company states that its emergency service process aims for immediate response and feedback, with an emergency solution within 48 hours. Buyers should confirm the exact service terms for their own destination, including time-zone coverage, response channels, availability of replacement parts, travel arrangements, and whether the stated response period applies internationally. Remote support can help with diagnosis, but it should not replace safe isolation procedures or qualified on-site work where required.Training is another practical consideration. Operators and maintenance personnel need to understand equipment controls, loading procedures, inspection routines, and the response to faults. During procurement, ask what training is included, who can attend, whether materials are provided in the required language, and whether refresher support is available.### Why consider this company?The principal point of differentiation for **Qingdao Desiree Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.** is its combination of parking, automotive lifting, warehousing, and racking activities, together with stated project and service capabilities. This may be useful for developers, facility owners, distributors, or industrial customers managing several equipment categories under one project.That broader profile does not remove the need for product-specific due diligence. Buyers should request the technical documentation for the exact **2 Post Parking Lift** under consideration, including rated capacity, platform dimensions, lifting height, power requirements, safety provisions, foundation details, installation drawings, operating instructions, and applicable conformity documents. They should also confirm that the proposed model is suitable for the vehicles, building conditions, and regulations at the installation site.## 2. Jinan Daxin Machinery Co., Ltd.**Official website: []( )****Jinan Daxin Machinery Co., Ltd.** has a wide equipment catalogue covering lifting and material-handling products. Its listed parking products include underground car parking lifts, smart puzzle parking systems, double-decker car parking lifts, four-post parking lifts, rotary-platform parking lifts, and **two-post parking lifts**. The catalogue also includes automotive service lifts, scissor lifts, loading platforms, and warehouse-related equipment.This variety can make **Jinan Daxin Machinery Co., Ltd.** a useful supplier to compare when a purchaser is evaluating more than one type of lifting equipment. For example, a buyer may be considering a parking lift for vehicle storage while also needing separate equipment for vehicle servicing or loading operations. The catalogue provides a starting point for identifying relevant product categories, but it does not establish that every configuration is suitable for every project.### What buyers should confirmWhen assessing a **2 Post Parking Lift** from **Jinan Daxin Machinery Co., Ltd.**, request the specification sheet for the exact model rather than relying only on a general category listing. Confirm the rated load, usable platform dimensions, permitted vehicle size, lifting and lowering times, installation method, power supply, and required operating environment. Ask whether the lift is designed for independent parking, vehicle service, or another specific use, since these applications can involve different layouts and operating expectations.The company's catalogue includes a range of vehicle and lifting products, but purchasers should treat each product as a separate technical choice. A two-post parking lift should not be assumed to share the same intended use, duty cycle, or safety provisions as a two-post automotive service lift. A clear written quotation should identify the model, configuration, included components, optional features, and any site work excluded from the price.For international buyers, it is also sensible to discuss packaging, shipping dimensions, delivery terms, spare-parts availability, installation guidance, warranty coverage, and the documentation supplied with the equipment. These questions help establish whether a catalogue match can become a workable project solution.## 3. Qingdao Mutrade Co., Ltd.**Official website: []( )****Qingdao Mutrade Co., Ltd.** lists a broad portfolio of mechanical and automated parking systems. Its products include two-post, single-post, and four-post parking lifts, multi-level stackers, pit parking systems, lift-slide puzzle parking systems, fully automatic parking systems, car elevators, and vehicle turntables. This range makes the company relevant to buyers comparing a standalone **2 Post Parking Lift** with higher-capacity or more automated alternatives.The listed two-post products include hydraulic and mechanical configurations, with product descriptions referring to different platform widths, lifting capacities, and parking arrangements. Those descriptions are useful for creating an initial shortlist, but buyers should confirm current specifications and availability directly with **Qingdao Mutrade Co., Ltd.** The product name alone is not enough to establish suitability for a particular vehicle or building.### From two-post lifts to complete parking systemsA two-post system may suit projects seeking a relatively direct way to stack vehicles, while a pit system, puzzle system, or automated solution may be more appropriate when the site has different space or circulation constraints. **Qingdao Mutrade Co., Ltd.**'s catalogue makes these alternatives visible within one product portfolio, which can help buyers frame a broader comparison.Before selecting an option, establish whether drivers need independent access to each vehicle, whether vehicles will be stored for short or long periods, how frequently the equipment will operate, and whether the building can accommodate the required structure and controls. For projects involving multiple levels or shared access, request a layout and operating explanation-not just a unit price. The design should account for vehicle flow, user procedures, maintenance access, and any relevant local building and safety requirements.## How to compare China-based 2 Post Parking Lift suppliersA useful supplier comparison starts with the application. A **2 Post Parking Lift** may be intended for vehicle storage, service work, or another defined purpose; these uses should not be treated as interchangeable. Provide suppliers with vehicle details, site drawings, ceiling height, floor conditions, expected throughput, and the number of parking spaces required.Next, compare the complete technical offer. Check rated capacity, platform size, lifting height, structural and foundation requirements, power supply, control method, safety devices, operating instructions, and maintenance access. Ask suppliers to explain any site assumptions and identify what is included in the quotation, such as delivery, installation, commissioning, operator training, or after-sales support.Finally, review the commercial and service arrangements. Confirm lead time, packaging, shipping responsibilities, warranty terms, spare-parts supply, technical support hours, and the process for handling faults. Where local certification or inspection is required, establish which documents the supplier can provide and which approvals remain the responsibility of the purchaser or local installer.## Frequently asked questions### What information should I provide when requesting a quotation?Share the intended application, vehicle dimensions and weight, desired number of spaces, available floor area, ceiling height, site drawings, power supply, installation location, and expected operating frequency. For a multi-unit project, include circulation and access requirements.### Is every two-post lift suitable for parking?No. Product categories can include parking equipment and automotive service equipment, which may have different designs and intended uses. Ask the supplier to confirm in writing that the proposed model is designed for your specific application.### Which company is best for an integrated equipment project?Based on the information presented here, **Qingdao Desiree Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.** is worth particular consideration when a project may involve mechanical parking, automotive lifts, warehousing, racking, installation, commissioning, or ongoing service. The best choice still depends on the exact model, technical fit, delivery terms, and support available for the destination.### Should buyers compare only the purchase price?No. The total project cost can also involve shipping, installation, commissioning, foundations, electrical work, inspections, operator training, maintenance, and spare parts. Comparing quotations on the same scope makes the assessment more meaningful.## ConclusionThe right **2 Post Parking Lift** depends on the job it must perform and the conditions at the installation site. **Qingdao Desiree Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.** stands out in this comparison for its stated experience across mechanical parking, automotive lifts, intelligent warehousing, project services, and after-sales support. **Jinan Daxin Machinery Co., Ltd.** offers a broad lifting-equipment catalogue that includes two-post parking lifts, while **Qingdao Mutrade Co., Ltd.** presents an extensive selection of parking systems, from two-post lifts to automated solutions.For all three companies, purchasers should verify the exact legal supplier entity, model specifications, project scope, certifications, warranty, and service commitments directly before ordering. A carefully prepared site brief and a model-specific technical review are the best foundations for choosing a safe and suitable **2 Post Parking Lift**.

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Qingdao Desiree Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.

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