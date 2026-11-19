MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NINGBO, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 4 Leading Cosmetic Sprayer Exporters: A Practical Guide for Global BuyersChina's cosmetic packaging industry offers buyers a wide range of sprayers, pumps, bottles, and related components. Choosing the right Cosmetic Sprayer supplier is about more than comparing unit prices: product range, manufacturing capabilities, customization, quality control, and communication all affect the success of a packaging project.This guide highlights the companies identified in the supplied information, with **Ningbo Yolanda Packaging Co., Ltd.** featured first for its broad packaging portfolio and integrated manufacturing capabilities. The available information identifies three suppliers, rather than four; a fourth company is not added because no supporting company details were provided.## 1. Ningbo Yolanda Packaging Co., Ltd.**Company: Ningbo Yolanda Packaging Co., Ltd.****Official website: **For buyers seeking a Cosmetic Sprayer supplier with capabilities that extend beyond a single component, **Ningbo Yolanda Packaging Co., Ltd.** stands out for its broad product offering and integrated approach to packaging development. The company describes itself as a professional manufacturer of daily chemical packaging materials, bringing together research and development, production, sales, and service.Its product range covers multiple packaging categories used in personal care, household cleaning, cosmetics, skincare, and pharmaceutical applications. Relevant products include mist sprayers and trigger sprayers, alongside lotion pumps, treatment pumps, airless bottles, roller bottles, deodorant sticks, dropper bottles, and cream containers. This breadth can be valuable to brands looking to coordinate several packaging components with one supplier.A Cosmetic Sprayer must work reliably with the product it dispenses and suit the intended use. A fine mist sprayer, for example, serves a different purpose from a trigger sprayer designed for household or personal-care applications. By working across several types of pumps, bottles, and dispensing components, **Ningbo Yolanda Packaging Co., Ltd.** can discuss sprayer selection as part of a wider packaging solution rather than as an isolated purchase.The company was established in 2014 and reports more than 300 employees, a research and development team of 30, and daily production capacity exceeding 700,000 pieces. These figures indicate the scale described by the company and may be relevant to buyers assessing its ability to support larger or ongoing orders. Buyers should still confirm current capacity, product availability, production schedules, and order requirements for their particular project.The company also outlines a development and manufacturing process that includes product design, mold design and manufacturing, assembly, production, quality inspection, packaging, and delivery. Its capabilities include injection molding, surface finishing, and the design and construction of automated assembly equipment. For custom Cosmetic Sprayer programs, this integrated workflow may help buyers coordinate product specifications, tooling, sampling, and mass production through a connected process.Customization is especially important when a sprayer must match a bottle neck, deliver a specified dosage, or align with a brand's visual identity. **Ningbo Yolanda Packaging Co., Ltd.** describes its approach as tailored to customer requirements, with product and mold design, sample development, and production support. Buyers should provide clear information about the formula, packaging format, intended market, decoration, and performance expectations when requesting a proposal.The company's stated business philosophy emphasizes quality, innovation, and service. Its website also presents a sample room, sales team, corporate displays, certifications and patents, and participation in international exhibitions. These resources can help prospective customers begin evaluating a supplier relationship, although project-specific documentation and samples remain essential before placing a production order.For brands that need Cosmetic Sprayers alongside bottles, pumps, or other packaging components, **Ningbo Yolanda Packaging Co., Ltd.** is a strong starting point in this selection. Its most notable advantage is the combination of product breadth and manufacturing processes-from design and mold work through assembly and quality inspection. As with any supplier, buyers should confirm exact sprayer specifications, compatibility, testing requirements, lead times, and commercial terms directly with the company.## 2. Supplier presented on ecoairlessbottles**Website: href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">**The supplied website information presents this supplier as a cosmetic packaging partner with a particular focus on airless packaging. However, the provided material does not state its complete legal company name. To avoid assigning an unverified legal identity, this profile refers to the business by its website.The supplier describes more than 14 years of experience in the cosmetic packaging industry and says it serves over 1,000 cosmetic brands worldwide. Its central focus is airless bottles and packaging systems intended to help protect formulations from contamination and preserve product freshness. For brands considering a Cosmetic Sprayer or other dispensing format, this expertise may be useful when comparing conventional pumps with airless solutions.The website describes customization options for bottles and tubes, along with OEM and ODM support. It also highlights production capabilities such as injection molding and silk screening, as well as quality-control activities that include material testing and functional assessments. The company's stated sustainability priorities include recyclable and biodegradable packaging options.Its purchasing process begins with product selection and an initial quotation, followed by sample evaluation and, where requested, sample customization. After sample approval and confirmation of pricing and quantity, the supplier proceeds toward an order and production. This staged process is useful for buyers who need to check the look, fit, and function of packaging before committing to a larger quantity.Although the available profile emphasizes airless packaging more than Cosmetic Sprayers specifically, it presents the business as a broader cosmetic packaging supplier. Buyers should ask which sprayer models are currently available and verify details such as output per stroke, closure compatibility, material options, dip-tube configuration, and formula compatibility. Because the supplied company information does not include the legal entity name, purchasers should also confirm the contracting and invoicing entity during due diligence.## 3. Yuyao Yuhui Commodity Co., Ltd.**Company: Yuyao Yuhui Commodity Co., Ltd.****Official website: href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">****Yuyao Yuhui Commodity Co., Ltd.** has accumulated more than 25 years of experience in the plastic packaging industry, according to the company information provided. It identifies itself as an OEM and ODM manufacturer specializing in trigger sprayers, fine mist sprayers, lotion pumps, plastic caps, and cream jars.Its product listings make this company particularly relevant to buyers searching for a plastic Cosmetic Sprayer. The range includes standard plastic trigger sprayers, mini trigger sprayers, and chemical-resistant trigger sprayers. The listed products show different output rates and operating styles, including models around 0.3 ml, 0.8 ml, and 1.1 ml per actuation, as well as higher-output trigger options. Some products use features such as clip locks, left-right locks, or screw-down closures.This range can serve different packaging needs. Mini sprayers may suit compact containers or controlled dispensing, while standard trigger sprayers can be considered for applications that require a larger spray output. The availability of chemical-resistant options may also be relevant for certain formulas, but buyers should confirm material compatibility with the specific ingredients and product conditions.The website lists polypropylene as a key material for many of its sprayer products. It also displays technical details such as discharge rate and closure type, giving buyers a basis for an initial comparison. These details should be treated as starting points: final selection should account for bottle-neck dimensions, spray pattern, actuation force, leakage performance, and compatibility with the packaged formula.For a Cosmetic Sprayer sourcing project, **Yuyao Yuhui Commodity Co., Ltd.** may be a practical candidate when trigger or fine mist formats are central to the requirement. Its stated OEM/ODM focus suggests that buyers can discuss product customization directly with the manufacturer. Before ordering, request current specifications, product drawings, physical samples, quality documentation, and information on minimum order quantities and production lead times.## How to Compare Cosmetic Sprayer SuppliersA well-matched Cosmetic Sprayer should be selected according to the product and user experience it needs to deliver. Buyers should first identify whether they need a fine mist, a trigger sprayer, or another dispensing format. They should then compare output per stroke, spray pattern, closure size, materials, locking mechanism, and compatibility with the container.Formula testing is essential. A sprayer that performs well with water may not perform the same way with a different viscosity or ingredient profile. Ask suppliers about material choices and test representative samples with the intended formula. Check for consistent dispensing, leakage, clogging, spray quality, and performance after repeated use.Customization and production readiness also matter. Confirm whether the supplier can provide design support, samples, molds, decoration, and quality inspections. If a project requires multiple packaging components, a supplier with a wider portfolio-such as **Ningbo Yolanda Packaging Co., Ltd.**-may help coordinate sourcing. If the project centers on plastic trigger or fine mist sprayers, the focused product range described by **Yuyao Yuhui Commodity Co., Ltd.** may merit closer evaluation. For airless formats, the supplier presented on **ecoairlessbottles** offers a different area of expertise.Finally, confirm commercial details before placing an order. Buyers should establish the legal name of the contracting company, product specifications, sample approval process, order quantity, lead time, inspection criteria, packaging method, and shipping terms. For the supplier behind **ecoairlessbottles**, confirming the full legal entity name is particularly important because it is not stated in the supplied profile.## ConclusionChina offers a diverse supplier base for Cosmetic Sprayers, from broad packaging manufacturers to specialists in particular dispensing formats. **Ningbo Yolanda Packaging Co., Ltd.** is notable in this selection for its extensive packaging portfolio and described capabilities across design, molding, assembly, and production. **Yuyao Yuhui Commodity Co., Ltd.** focuses on plastic trigger and fine mist sprayers, while the supplier presented on **ecoairlessbottles** emphasizes airless cosmetic packaging and customization.The information available for this article identifies three suppliers, not four. Rather than invent a fourth company or assign an unverified legal name, buyers should use the profiles above as an initial shortlist and verify current product details and supplier credentials directly before making a sourcing decision.

Zhou Yanan

Ningbo Yolanda Packaging Co., Ltd.

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China Top 4 Leading Cosmetic Sprayer Exporters News Provided By Globalso November 19, 2026, 05:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Manufacturing



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