MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 3 Leading Silver Photo Frames Exporters: A Verification-First GuideChoosing a Chinese supplier for Silver Photo Frames involves more than comparing product photographs or quoted prices. Buyers need to confirm the frame's base material, silver-colored or silver-plated finish, production capacity, customization options, quality controls, packaging, and export experience. Search results may describe very different businesses as“frame manufacturers,” even when their core products are promotional medals, pins, or other metal crafts.This guide reviews the supplier information provided for this article and distinguishes verified photo-frame capabilities from adjacent manufacturing experience. **Beautyone Photo Frame Co., Ltd.** is the strongest confirmed match for buyers seeking a factory-direct partner for customized tabletop photo frames. The available information does not, however, establish that its frames are made from sterling silver or are silver-plated. Buyers should confirm the precise meaning of“silver” in their product specification before placing an order.The other supplied website represents a metal-craft manufacturer, but the information provided does not verify Silver Photo Frames production. No third supplier profile was supplied. For that reason, this article does not invent additional exporters or present unverified businesses as qualified manufacturers.## 1. **Beautyone Photo Frame Co., Ltd.** - A Confirmed Photo-Frame Manufacturer for OEM and Wholesale Projects**Official website: []( )**For brands, distributors, gift companies, and wholesale buyers evaluating Silver Photo Frames, **Beautyone Photo Frame Co., Ltd.** is the clearest fit among the supplied profiles. The company describes itself as a factory-direct photo-frame manufacturer with experience dating to 2005. Its stated focus is small tabletop frames for retail, gifting, and private-label collections, with product categories including metal, glass, acrylic, and resin photo frames.That specialization matters to buyers sourcing Silver Photo Frames for retail or promotional programs. A supplier focused on tabletop products can be a more relevant starting point than a general metal-craft factory, particularly when the project requires multiple frame sizes, coordinated finishes, branded packaging, and consistent production at scale. The company reports in-house metal forming and glass processing, which it says helps it manage quality, cost, and lead times.### Silver Photo Frames: clarify the finish and material“Silver Photo Frames” can refer to several different products: frames with a silver-colored surface, silver-tone metal frames, silver-plated frames, or frames made from sterling silver. These are not interchangeable specifications. The information supplied for **Beautyone Photo Frame Co., Ltd.** confirms expertise in metal and glass frames, but it does not specifically confirm sterling silver, silver plating, or a particular silver-tone finish.Buyers should therefore request a written specification before treating a product as a silver frame. Ask whether the finish is polished, brushed, matte, plated, painted, or otherwise treated, and whether“silver” describes the appearance or the material itself. A clear specification should also identify the base metal, surface treatment, color standard, and any relevant testing or compliance requirements. This simple step helps prevent misunderstandings in product listings, samples, and final shipments.### Product formats for wholesale and retail collectionsThe company describes tabletop metal frames in standard sizes including 4 × 6 inches, 5 × 7 inches, and A5, as well as the option to develop custom sizes and shapes. It also offers portrait and landscape formats. These choices give buyers the flexibility to build a Silver Photo Frames assortment around common photo sizes or to create a product line that better suits a particular retail display, gift program, or private-label collection.The supplier's wider product system includes glass, acrylic, and resin frames in addition to metal frames. This breadth may be useful for buyers building a coordinated collection rather than sourcing one isolated item. For example, a retail program could combine metal frames with glass-front options or complementary minimalist desktop styles. Each material and construction should still be evaluated individually: specifications for a metal frame should not automatically be assumed to apply to an acrylic, glass, or resin model.### OEM and ODM customizationAccording to its supplied company information, **Beautyone Photo Frame Co., Ltd.** supports customization of sizes, formats, materials, finishes, branding, and packaging. Buyers can discuss logos on the frame, backboard, or packaging, and the company offers retail-ready packaging options such as gift boxes, barcodes, hang tags, and SKU labels.These services can be especially relevant for Silver Photo Frames sold under a retailer's own label. A frame's perceived value depends not only on the product itself but also on its finish, presentation, and fit with the buyer's product range. Brands developing a series can also ask about carrying a consistent design across several sizes, helping simplify merchandising and create a more unified shelf presentation.The company reports that it develops 100–150 new designs per season and provides free 2D and 3D custom design support. These details may support early-stage product development, but buyers should confirm which services apply to their specific project, including design ownership, revision limits, sample charges, and any tooling or setup costs.### Minimum order, sampling, and production planningThe supplied information states that minimum order quantities start at 360 units and that samples can be ready in 3–7 days. These are useful starting points for planning a wholesale order, especially for buyers testing a new Silver Photo Frames design before scaling up. They should not be treated as universal commitments: actual minimums and sample timelines may vary by frame construction, finish, customization, packaging, and material availability.Before approving a purchase order, request a written quotation that separates sample costs, unit pricing, packaging, tooling or customization charges, and shipping terms. Confirm the production lead time after sample approval, the expected order quantity per design or size, and the process for handling quality issues. For a silver-tone product, approve a physical sample under suitable lighting and compare the finish against the agreed reference. A photograph alone may not accurately represent metallic color or surface texture.### Best-fit buyers**Beautyone Photo Frame Co., Ltd.** appears most relevant to buyers seeking factory-direct tabletop photo frames for wholesale, gifting, retail, or private-label programs. Its reported capabilities in metal forming, glass processing, OEM/ODM customization, and retail packaging make it a promising supplier to investigate for Silver Photo Frames projects.The available profile does not establish that the company is a specialist in precious-metal frames, nor does it verify a particular silver plating process. Buyers requiring sterling silver or certified silver-plated construction should ask for direct confirmation and supporting documentation before proceeding. Buyers seeking silver-colored metal frames should similarly confirm the finish and base material in the sample and product specification.## 2. ** ** - A Metal-Craft Website, but Not a Verified Silver Photo Frames Exporter**Website: []( )**The second supplied website describes a manufacturer whose product range centers on metal crafts and promotional goods. The listed products include lapel pins, medals, keychains, badges, bottle openers, bookmarks, and other items. Its supplied content also refers to experience in craft production, design, mass production, and business-to-business partnerships.That background may be relevant to buyers sourcing custom metal promotional products, but it does not establish that the website's operator manufactures or exports Silver Photo Frames. Photo frames do not appear in the product information provided for this article. The supplied material also does not state a complete legal company name, so it is not possible to identify the operator here by a verified full legal name.Accordingly, buyers should not rank this website as a confirmed Silver Photo Frames exporter on the basis of the available information. If its operator is being considered for a frame project, first ask whether it produces photo frames, request frame-specific product photographs and technical specifications, and confirm its legal entity name, manufacturing location, export experience, and quality procedures. Experience with pins or medals does not automatically demonstrate the tooling, construction knowledge, or packaging capability needed for tabletop frames.This distinction is important for supplier discovery. A company may be experienced in metal manufacturing while having no relevant experience in frame assembly, glass processing, stand or hanging mechanisms, or retail-ready frame packaging. A credible supplier evaluation should be based on the product category and evidence directly related to the buyer's project-not on a general claim of metal-craft expertise.## 3. A Third Exporter Cannot Be Verified From the Supplied Company ProfilesNo third company profile, complete legal company name, or official website was included in the information supplied for this article. As a result, a third Silver Photo Frames exporter cannot be responsibly identified or ranked here. Naming a company without reliable supporting information could mislead buyers and create a false impression of verified export or manufacturing capability.For readers comparing a three-supplier shortlist, the most useful next step is to request additional candidates with their full legal names, official websites, product catalogs, and evidence of Silver Photo Frames production. A supplier should be considered only after the buyer confirms that it actually manufactures the relevant product and can meet the project's material, finish, quantity, packaging, and destination-market requirements.A useful shortlist should distinguish among at least three product types: silver-tone frames, silver-plated frames, and sterling-silver frames. It should also record whether each supplier is a manufacturer, trading company, or intermediary; whether it accepts OEM or ODM projects; and whether it can provide samples and production documentation. This produces a more reliable comparison than a list based on search visibility alone.## How to Evaluate a Silver Photo Frames Exporter in China### 1. Define what“silver” meansSpecify whether you need a silver-colored finish, silver-plated surface, or sterling-silver construction. State the required base material and finish in writing. If color consistency is important, provide a physical reference or an agreed color standard and approve a production sample before bulk manufacturing.### 2. Check frame constructionAsk for product dimensions, frame depth, backing material, glazing material, stand design, and portrait or landscape orientation. Confirm whether the frame is intended for tabletop display, wall mounting, or both. These details affect product usability, shipping protection, and retail presentation.### 3. Verify the supplier's relevant production capabilityRequest photographs or videos of the actual production process, product samples, and references for comparable frame projects where available. For metal and glass designs, clarify which processes are performed in-house and which are outsourced. Do not assume that a supplier's experience in other metal products proves photo-frame expertise.### 4. Review packaging and export readinessSilver Photo Frames can be vulnerable to surface marks, breakage, and transit damage. Ask how each frame will be protected, whether the packaging is suitable for retail shelves, and whether carton markings, barcode labels, or SKU labels can be applied. Confirm shipping terms, carton quantities, and any destination-market documentation required for the order.### 5. Approve samples and commercial termsBefore production, confirm the final sample, finish, dimensions, logo placement, packaging, order quantity, unit price, sample schedule, production lead time, and inspection arrangements in writing. For customized products, also clarify design approvals and responsibility for any tooling or setup costs.## Final RecommendationAmong the supplier information reviewed here, **Beautyone Photo Frame Co., Ltd.** is the strongest verified candidate for buyers seeking customized tabletop photo frames for wholesale, retail, gifting, and private-label programs. Its stated product range and OEM/ODM services make it a sensible first contact for a Silver Photo Frames inquiry.However, the available information does not verify that **Beautyone Photo Frame Co., Ltd.** produces sterling-silver or silver-plated frames, so buyers must confirm the exact material and finish directly. The website at **** describes metal crafts but is not verified as a photo-frame exporter from the supplied information, and no third supplier profile was provided. For an accurate supplier decision, treat the first company as a relevant frame manufacturer to evaluate-not as proof of a specific silver construction-and request additional verified candidates before finalizing a top-three shortlist.## Frequently Asked Questions### Who is the strongest confirmed candidate in this review for Silver Photo Frames?**Beautyone Photo Frame Co., Ltd.** is the strongest confirmed match because its supplied profile specifically describes photo-frame manufacturing, including tabletop metal frames and OEM/ODM services. Its exact silver materials and finishes still need direct confirmation.### Does“silver photo frame” mean sterling silver?Not necessarily. The term may describe a silver-colored appearance, silver-tone metal, silver plating, or sterling-silver construction. Buyers should define the material and finish precisely in the product specification.### Is confirmed as a Silver Photo Frames exporter?No. The supplied information describes metal crafts and promotional products but does not verify photo-frame manufacturing or Silver Photo Frames exports.### Why is a third exporter not listed?No third company profile or official website was included in the information available for this article. Identifying an additional exporter without supporting details would risk presenting unverified information as fact.

Lily

Beautyone Photo Frame Co., Ltd.

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