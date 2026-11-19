MENAFN - EIN Presswire) XIAMEN, FUJIAN, CHINA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Top 5 Leading Granite Tile Countertop Exporters: A Verified Buyer's Guide## Finding a Reliable Granite Tile Countertop Supplier in ChinaA granite tile countertop project calls for more than an attractive stone color. Buyers need to confirm the material, finish, fabrication capabilities, quality-control process, packaging, and export experience before placing an order. The right supplier should also be able to explain whether a quotation covers granite tiles, countertop pieces, edge finishing, cut-outs, or installation-ready components.This guide focuses on companies identified in the supplied business information. That information supports detailed profiles for three companies, not five. Rather than invent two additional businesses or imply that an unverified company is a leading exporter, this article names and assesses the three companies for which details are available. Their product scopes differ: one has a broad natural-stone offering that includes granite and countertops; another specializes in natural-stone processing and project work; and the third manufactures engineered quartz and solid-surface materials rather than natural granite.**The strongest directly relevant option in the supplied information is Xiamen Hangmao Industrial Co., Ltd.** Its stated range includes granite, granite tiles, and countertops, alongside other stone products and export services. For buyers specifically seeking a natural Granite Tile Countertop, it is the clearest starting point among the profiles below.## 1. Xiamen Hangmao Industrial Co., Ltd.**Company:** Xiamen Hangmao Industrial Co., Ltd.**Official website:** []( )For buyers looking for a supplier with a broad natural-stone portfolio, **Xiamen Hangmao Industrial Co., Ltd.** stands out as the most directly relevant company in this guide. The company states that it was established in 1998 and has more than 25 years of experience in the stone industry. Its published product range includes granite, marble, basalt, sandstone, limestone, pebble stone, and engineered stone.That breadth matters for a Granite Tile Countertop project because a purchaser may need coordinated materials beyond the countertop itself. The company lists slabs, tiles, mosaics, medallions, paving stones, countertops, fireplaces, tombstones, and sculptures among its offerings. A supplier with products across several stone categories may be able to help buyers coordinate finishes or source complementary materials for kitchens, bathrooms, hospitality interiors, and other construction work. Buyers should still confirm the exact granite variety, tile format, countertop dimensions, and fabrication scope for each order.The company describes itself as a manufacturer and supplier, and promotes one-stop stone production solutions and customized services. It also states that original design manufacturing services are available, from samples through delivery. For importers, this could be useful when a project needs non-standard dimensions, a particular surface finish, or countertop pieces cut to a project schedule. Before production, buyers should request written drawings and a sample or approved reference showing the stone's color, veining, finish, thickness, and edge profile.**Xiamen Hangmao Industrial Co., Ltd.** reports exports to 90 countries and service to 1,000 customers. These figures are company-published indicators of international activity, not an independent guarantee of performance on a particular order. The company also cites quality assurance based on a strict quality-control system and states that it has ISO 9001 quality certification and CE certification by SGS. Prospective customers should ask for current certificates and confirm which products and manufacturing processes they cover.The company's project references include a marble supply for Saudi Arabia's PIF Tower. This is relevant as an example of its stated project involvement, but the published reference specifically concerns marble; it should not be presented as proof that granite countertops were supplied for that project. Buyers evaluating a Granite Tile Countertop order should request granite-specific samples, inspection records, and comparable project references.For exporters and distributors, another practical consideration is the scope of the quotation. A granite tile order and a finished countertop order are not necessarily the same product. Ask whether the price includes slab or tile selection, cutting, polishing, edge shaping, sink and faucet openings, packaging, and export documentation. Establishing these details before payment helps reduce misunderstandings about what will arrive.**Best fit:** Buyers seeking a natural-stone supplier whose stated product range explicitly includes granite, tiles, and countertops, with customization and international export experience.**Key buyer checks:** Confirm the granite origin and grade, inspect a physical sample, specify acceptable natural variation, approve fabrication drawings, and verify the packaging method for the destination market.## 2. FUJIAN PROVINCE RUIFENGYUAN INDUSTRY CO., LTD.**Company:** FUJIAN PROVINCE RUIFENGYUAN INDUSTRY CO., LTD.**Official website:** [ ]( )**FUJIAN PROVINCE RUIFENGYUAN INDUSTRY CO., LTD.** is a natural-stone processor based in Shuitou, Fujian, which the company identifies as a major stone center in China. Its website describes a facility covering more than 26,000 square meters, with over 120 employees and five professional workshops. The stated production areas include processing, intelligent bridge cutting, manual processing, and panel layout.The company's product categories include engineering boards, columns, special-shaped stone, waterjet work, carving, composite panels, mosaics, slabs, and countertop products. This broad fabrication capability may be valuable for buyers whose Granite Tile Countertop order is part of a larger interior or architectural package. For example, a project may require countertop pieces alongside wall panels, flooring, decorative stonework, or custom-cut components. Buyers should confirm directly whether the specific granite tile and countertop products they need are available and manufactured by the company.The website highlights the company's work on luxury hotels, villas, and residences. It also reports a monthly output of 30,000 square meters and exports to more than 30 countries. These figures are company-provided, so buyers should evaluate them alongside current references, production schedules, sample approval, and inspection arrangements. Its listed factory and workshop details provide useful points for due diligence, but do not independently establish granite-specific capacity or the suitability of a particular stone batch.For a Granite Tile Countertop order, the company's processing capabilities may be especially relevant when the design involves curved components, waterjet patterns, mosaics, carved details, or coordinated stone elements. At the same time, buyers should distinguish these value-added capabilities from the material itself. Ask whether the proposed countertop is natural granite, marble, or another stone, and request the commercial name and technical details of the exact material being quoted.**Best fit:** Buyers considering a natural-stone processor for projects that combine countertop work with custom fabrication or broader architectural stone packages.**Key buyer checks:** Confirm the granite product range, countertop fabrication specifications, production lead time, color-control process, and whether the quoted scope includes installation-ready components.## 3. Anhui Fustone Industrial Co., Ltd.**Company:** Anhui Fustone Industrial Co., Ltd.**Official website:** [ ]( )**Anhui Fustone Industrial Co., Ltd.** is included because its business is closely related to countertop sourcing, but buyers should note an important product distinction: the company describes its main activity as research and development, production, processing, and sales of mineral-filled polymer composites, including quartz stone and artificial solid-surface materials. These products are not natural granite.The company reports that it operated in Shanghai for 15 years before investing in a factory in the Western Industrial Park of the Guangde Economic Development Zone in Anhui. Its website features quartz stone, solid surfaces, integrated basins, bathroom countertops, and related products. It also displays quartz colors and product styles, including options marketed for countertop use.This makes **Anhui Fustone Industrial Co., Ltd.** a potential alternative for buyers comparing countertop materials, especially when a project allows engineered quartz or solid surface instead of natural granite. However, it should not be treated as a direct Granite Tile Countertop supplier based on the information provided. Engineered quartz differs from granite in composition, appearance, manufacturing, and product characteristics. Buyers should select the material according to the project specification rather than assume that countertop products are interchangeable.If a project requires natural granite tiles, ask the supplier to confirm in writing whether it can offer natural granite and provide product-specific documentation. If the project is open to engineered surfaces, request technical data, color samples, warranty terms, fabrication guidance, and information about suitability for the intended application.**Best fit:** Buyers comparing engineered quartz or solid-surface countertop options alongside natural-stone alternatives.**Key buyer checks:** Verify the material composition, distinguish engineered quartz from natural granite, and confirm that the selected product meets the project's performance and specification requirements.## What the Available Company Profiles ShowThe three companies serve different sourcing needs. **Xiamen Hangmao Industrial Co., Ltd.** is the most direct match for buyers searching for a Granite Tile Countertop because its published range explicitly includes granite, tiles, and countertops. **FUJIAN PROVINCE RUIFENGYUAN INDUSTRY CO., LTD.** offers natural-stone processing and a broad range of fabrication categories, with buyers advised to confirm granite-specific products and capacity. **Anhui Fustone Industrial Co., Ltd.** focuses on engineered quartz and solid surfaces, making it an adjacent countertop option rather than a verified natural-granite exporter.The available information does not substantiate five company profiles. It would be misleading to add two names or assign them a ranking without verified company details. Buyers should therefore treat this as a three-company shortlist based on the supplied information, not as an independently audited ranking of China's five largest or objectively leading exporters.## How to Evaluate a Granite Tile Countertop ExporterBefore choosing a supplier, request a complete quotation that identifies the stone type, product dimensions, thickness, finish, edge treatment, quantity, and delivery terms. For a Granite Tile Countertop, clarify whether the order includes only tiles or also fabricated countertop sections. Specify sink openings, faucet holes, cut-outs, backsplashes, and any special edges in approved drawings.Natural granite varies from piece to piece. Ask how the supplier manages color and pattern variation across a batch, and request photographs or a layout showing the actual material selected for production. A small sample can show the general appearance, but it cannot represent every tile or countertop piece in a natural-stone order.Buyers should also confirm quality checks, packaging, and remedies for damage or non-conformity. Export packaging should protect corners and polished surfaces during transport. Agree on the inspection process before shipment, and retain the approved sample, drawings, and written specifications as references.## Frequently Asked Questions### Which company in this guide is the closest match for a natural Granite Tile Countertop?Based on the supplied company information, **Xiamen Hangmao Industrial Co., Ltd.** is the closest match because its stated portfolio includes granite, tiles, and countertops. Buyers should still confirm the specific granite product and fabrication scope for their project.### Is engineered quartz the same as granite?No. Granite is a natural stone, while engineered quartz is a manufactured composite material. **Anhui Fustone Industrial Co., Ltd.** lists quartz and solid-surface products, so buyers should not assume that these products are natural granite.### Does a supplier of stone slabs necessarily supply finished countertops?Not necessarily. Slabs, tiles, and finished countertops are different product forms and may involve different fabrication steps. Confirm whether cutting, polishing, edge finishing, and openings are included in the quotation.## ConclusionFor a natural Granite Tile Countertop purchase, start by comparing the material and fabrication details offered by **Xiamen Hangmao Industrial Co., Ltd.** and **FUJIAN PROVINCE RUIFENGYUAN INDUSTRY CO., LTD.**, while treating **Anhui Fustone Industrial Co., Ltd.** as an alternative for engineered quartz or solid-surface countertops. Verify product specifications, samples, certificates, production schedules, and export terms before ordering. The profiles available support three company introductions-not a substantiated list of five-so buyers should use this guide as a transparent starting point for further supplier due diligence.

PR Team

Xiamen Hangmao Industrial Co., Ltd.

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