MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DONGGUAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # China Dog Water Fountain Exporters: Featured Profile of Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.When buyers search for a China dog water fountain exporter, they are often looking for more than a product listing. They need a manufacturing partner able to support product development, customization, quality management, and reliable communication throughout the sourcing process. Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. is a smart pet-care manufacturer whose website lists an automatic pet water fountain category and describes in-house manufacturing and original equipment manufacturing and original design manufacturing services.This profile focuses exclusively on Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. It does not present a comparative ranking or claim that the company is one of five independently verified market leaders. Instead, it explains what the company reports about its operations and what international buyers may wish to confirm when evaluating its Dog Water Fountain offering.**Company:** Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.**Official website:** []( )## A smart pet-care manufacturer with in-house capabilitiesFounded in September 2017, Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Dongguan, Guangdong, an advanced manufacturing center in the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area. According to the company's website, its workforce includes 586 employees, among them 30 senior engineers, and its self-built factory covers 20,000 square meters.For buyers sourcing a Dog Water Fountain, factory organization matters because a finished product may involve design, tooling, plastic components, electronic systems, assembly, inspection, and packaging. Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. describes an integrated production setup with capabilities that include mold-making, die-cutting, injection molding, and skin lamination. The company also states that it manages key stages from design and mold fabrication through production, quality control, delivery, and after-sales support.These statements offer useful starting points for supplier qualification. Buyers should still confirm which operations apply specifically to the Dog Water Fountain models under discussion, which components are made in-house, and which are sourced from outside vendors. A factory's general capabilities do not automatically establish the precise construction, performance, or certifications of a particular product.## Dog Water Fountain product scopeThe official website includes“Automatic Pet Water Fountain” in its product categories. This indicates that water fountains form part of Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.'s broader smart pet-care portfolio, alongside automatic pet feeders and related products. The website also presents the company's wider goal as providing technology-enabled pet-care solutions for households.The published information supplied for this profile does not specify individual fountain models, water capacity, filtration design, pump type, noise level, materials, power options, or applicable certifications. Buyers should therefore request current product documentation rather than assume these details. For a Dog Water Fountain inquiry, it is sensible to ask for a model-by-model specification sheet, product photographs, an instruction manual, packaging details, and any available test or compliance documents.This approach helps buyers distinguish between a general product category and a confirmed export-ready model. It also creates a clear basis for comparing a requested specification with the manufacturer's available design.## Customization and product developmentDongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. describes tailored original equipment manufacturing and original design manufacturing services for customers in domestic and international markets. Its website outlines several steps in the customization process, including appearance design and 3D rendering, mold design and manufacturing, functional design, and the preparation of product catalogs and promotional videos.For a Dog Water Fountain project, these capabilities may be relevant when a buyer wants a specific exterior appearance, packaging presentation, or product configuration. The company reports having its own mold workshop, which it says can process and amend molds according to customer files. In principle, direct access to mold development can help coordinate design revisions and tooling discussions. However, buyers should establish in writing which customization options are feasible for a fountain and what they mean for minimum order quantities, tooling charges, development timelines, and ownership of design files.Functional requirements deserve particular attention. Buyers may have market-specific needs related to user instructions, electrical input, replacement filters, pump maintenance, packaging language, or retail presentation. The company's website describes engineering support for smart pet products, but buyers should confirm which engineering resources and functions are available for a Dog Water Fountain project rather than assuming that features shown for automatic feeders also apply to fountains.A practical development process can begin with a written product brief. This should state the intended customer, sales region, target price range, preferred appearance, packaging requirements, and any required technical or regulatory standards. The buyer and manufacturer can then confirm whether an existing fountain model can meet the brief or whether a customized design is required.## Manufacturing and quality considerationsA Dog Water Fountain is a product that combines pet contact, water handling, and, depending on the model, electrical components. For this reason, buyers should review both the product design and the manufacturer's quality procedures. Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. states that it maintains end-to-end control over design, production, quality control, delivery, and after-sales support. The company's reported in-house production capabilities may provide a foundation for discussing how a specific fountain is manufactured.Before placing an order, buyers can request details on incoming material checks, assembly inspections, finished-product testing, and procedures for handling defects. They should also ask what tests are conducted on the exact Dog Water Fountain model, how inspection results are recorded, and whether a pre-shipment inspection can be arranged. Where relevant, buyers may request information about water-contact materials, electrical safety, packaging durability, and replacement-part availability.These checks are useful whether the order involves a standard product or a customized model. They help translate broad quality commitments into verifiable requirements tied to the product, order, and destination market.## Export and sourcing evaluationDongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. says that it serves customers at home and abroad and offers customization for domestic and international clients. This provides a basis for international buyers to discuss export arrangements directly with the company. However, buyers should confirm the details for their own destination, including available shipping terms, documentation, lead times, packaging specifications, and the party responsible for each stage of delivery.A clear inquiry can make the evaluation more efficient. Buyers should identify the intended sales country, estimated order quantity, desired Dog Water Fountain model, required branding or packaging changes, and expected delivery schedule. They can then ask for a quotation that separates product pricing, customization costs, tooling fees if applicable, samples, and shipping-related charges.It is also advisable to confirm production capacity for the proposed order and to agree on how design approvals, sample confirmation, production changes, and final inspection will be handled. A written purchase specification reduces the chance of differences between a sample, an approved design, and bulk production.## Questions to ask about a Dog Water Fountain orderA prospective buyer evaluating Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. can use the following questions to establish whether the available product and services match its requirements:- Which Dog Water Fountain models are currently available, and what are their specifications?- What are the water capacity, dimensions, materials, power requirements, and included accessories for each model?- What filtration components are used, and are replacement filters available?- Which product tests and compliance documents can be provided for the intended sales market?- What customization options are available for the product, logo, color, packaging, and user documentation?- What are the sample process, minimum order quantity, production lead time, and payment terms?- Which quality checks are performed during production and before shipment?- What after-sales support and spare parts can be provided?The answers will help buyers understand not only whether a Dog Water Fountain is listed, but also whether the model is suitable for their customers, price point, and regulatory obligations.## Why Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. merits considerationThe company's disclosed scale and manufacturing setup make Dongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. a supplier worth evaluating for buyers seeking a China-based smart pet-care manufacturer. Its website reports a 20,000-square-meter factory, 586 employees, 30 senior engineers, and in-house capabilities spanning several manufacturing processes. It also describes product development, mold support, customization, and services for international customers.The most relevant point for Dog Water Fountain buyers is that the company's website includes an automatic pet water fountain category within a broader pet-care portfolio. This provides a reason to contact the manufacturer for current product details and assess whether its available models match a particular sourcing brief. The public information available here does not establish the technical specifications or certifications of any individual fountain, so a careful buyer should verify those directly before making a purchasing decision.## ConclusionDongguan Yilong Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. presents itself as a smart pet-care manufacturer with reported in-house production capabilities, engineering resources, and original equipment manufacturing and original design manufacturing services. Its official website lists an automatic pet water fountain category, making the company a relevant point of inquiry for buyers researching a Dog Water Fountain from China.For a successful sourcing decision, buyers should request model-specific specifications, samples, compliance documents, customization details, and written quality and delivery terms. Direct verification will show whether the company's current Dog Water Fountain offering meets the requirements of a particular market and order.**Learn more:** []( )

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China Top 5 Leading Dog Water Fountain Exporters News Provided By Globalso November 19, 2026, 05:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry



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