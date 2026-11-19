MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) India's upcoming wedding season is expected to generate an estimated Rs 7.5 lakh crore in economic activity between November 21 and December 15 with around 52 lakh marriages scheduled during the period, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said on Thursday.

The traders' body said the wedding season -- which concludes before the commencement of Kharmas (Malmas) -- in mid-December is likely to emerge as one of the largest drivers of consumption-led growth, supporting businesses across retail trade, manufacturing, hospitality, logistics and services.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said the scale of projected spending demonstrates how weddings have evolved into a major economic ecosystem supporting traders, manufacturers, MSMEs, artisans and service providers across the country.

According to CAIT's estimates, Delhi-NCR alone is expected to host nearly 5 lakh weddings, generating business worth about Rs 2.5 lakh crore and reinforcing its position as one of the country's largest wedding-related commercial centres.

CAIT said wedding-related expenditure is expected to benefit a wide range of sectors, including jewellery, apparel, electronics, furniture, food products, event management, hospitality, transportation, photography and decoration services.

Of the projected Rs 7.5 lakh crore business, around Rs 4 lakh crore or 54 per cent is estimated to come from goods and retail purchases, while services are expected to account for the remaining Rs 3.45 lakh crore.

Jewellery and precious metals are projected to contribute the largest share with spending estimated at Rs 1.2 lakh crore, followed by garments and apparel at Rs 90,000 crore.

Other major categories include gifts and wedding accessories, groceries and food supplies, electronics, sweets and confectionery, furniture and household goods.

On the services side, catering is expected to generate business worth Rs 75,000 crore, while marriage venues, banquet halls and hotels could account for another Rs 60,000 crore.

CAIT also highlighted the rapid expansion of India's wedding economy in recent years.

Wedding-related business was estimated at Rs 3.75 lakh crore in 2022, rising to Rs 4.74 lakh crore in 2023 and Rs 5.90 lakh crore in 2024.

Notably, the figure was estimated at Rs 6.50 lakh crore in 2025 before increasing to the projected Rs 7.50 lakh crore this year.

CAIT also projected that the wedding season could generate around 1.25 crore temporary, seasonal and part-time employment opportunities across sectors such as catering, decoration, photography, transport, hospitality, beauty services and event management.