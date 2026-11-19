MENAFN - IANS) Visakhapatnam, Nov 19 (IANS) Severe cyclonic storm 'Akvan' is likely to weaken before crossing the North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts on Friday.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin on Thursday morning, the severe cyclonic storm over the westcentral Bay of Bengal moved northwards with the speed of 12 kmph during past six hours and lay centered at 0530 hours over the same region, about 440 km east-southeast of Narsapur (Andhra Pradesh), 440 km south-southeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 580 km east-northeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 530 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 590 km south of Puri (Odisha).

It is likely to move north-northwestward and cross North Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri, close to east of Gopalpur, by noon of November 20, with the maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph, the IMD said.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) said as per the latest guidance, the system is expected to weaken before landfall.

The impact is now mainly expected over North Andhra Pradesh. Central and South Andhra Pradesh are not expected to see a significant impact from this system.

Widespread moderate to heavy rainfall, with isolated very heavy rainfall over North Andhra Pradesh districts on Thursday.

Widespread light rain, with isolated moderate rainfall, is likely over the North Andhra districts. Rainfall will reduce quickly after landfall, the APSDMA said.

North Coastal districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Godavari districts should remain alert for the next 24-36 hours.

The APSDMA said in an advisory that fishermen should not venture into the sea. People in low-lying and coastal areas should stay alert and follow official advisories. District administrations are monitoring tanks, vulnerable mandals and coastal areas closely.

Earlier, Home Minister V. Anitha held a review meeting with officials to discuss the potential impact, precautionary measures, and relief operations. She directed officials across all state departments to remain fully alert for the next 48 hours, emphasising the need to take proactive steps to prevent any loss of life or property.

The Home Minister stated that 13 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, 11 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, and local fire service units have been kept on standby to handle any emergency situations arising from the cyclone. She added that arrangements have been made to immediately deploy relief teams to areas where they may be required.

The Home Minister directed that control centres established at the district and mandal headquarters must operate 24/7 and respond promptly to complaints or requests for assistance from the public.