MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Singer and actor Harrdy Sandhu celebrated his 14th wedding anniversary with his wife, Zenith Sidhu.

Zenith took to Instagram to share glimpses from their special celebration. She gave a peek into the occasion by sharing special moments with Harrdy, marking 14 years of togetherness. The pictures offered a glimpse into the couple's celebration as they marked another milestone in their journey together. In the video, Harrdy and Zenith could be seen posing together and spending quality time with each other. The couple also enjoyed a painting session as part of their special day.

Adding a musical touch to the video, the Punjabi singer used his track 'Tuu', featuring MixSingh, as the background score. For the caption, she simply wrote,“Happy 14th' darling & A lifetime to go Luvya my.”

Harrdy Sandhu tied the knot with his longtime partner and childhood sweetheart, Zenith Sidhu, in an intimate ceremony attended by close family members and friends. The couple reportedly knew each other since their school days in Patiala and were in a relationship for several years before getting married in a private ceremony around 2021–2022.

Zenith prefers to maintain a low profile and largely stays away from the limelight. However, she featured alongside Harrdy in the music video of his popular track 'Backbone'. The couple is parents to two children. They welcomed their second child on October 21, 2025, coinciding with the Diwali celebrations. They also have an elder son.

Harrdy Sandhu began his acting career with the Punjabi film 'Yaaran Da Katchup' in 2014. His popular song 'Soch' was later recreated for the 2016 Bollywood film 'Airlift'.

Another of his hit tracks, 'Naah', was reworked as 'Naah Goriye' for the 2019 film 'Bala.' In 2021, Harrdy made his Hindi film debut with Kabir Khan's sports drama '83,' based on India's historic 1983 Cricket World Cup victory. He later appeared in the action thriller 'Code Name: Tiranga.'

Apart from acting, Harrdy has established himself as a prominent name in the Punjabi music industry. Some of his popular tracks include 'Kya Baat Ay,' 'Naah,' 'Backbone,' 'Yaarr Ni Milyaa,' and 'Soch.'